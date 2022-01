With COVID still around, finding something fun to do with the family during the cold can be tricky. So if you’re getting a little stir-crazy and looking for a change of scenery, why not spend a few days at one of the best cabin rentals in NJ? Whether it’s rustic or cottage luxe, you can explore the great outdoors, bond with the fam over card games, and at night, put a log on the outdoor firepit and curl up in the cozy setting. Scroll down for our list of nearby sites in NJ, and find the one that fits for your fam—getting out and away (even for a night or two) can be just what you need to usher in a fresh outlook for 2022. And if you’re looking to stay cozy, check out these nearby Hot Chocolate Shops in NJ to bring back to your hygge retreat.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO