Nebraska Wrestling Collects Dual Win Against Northwestern

By NU Athletic Communications
Sand Hills Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 14 Nebraska wrestling team grabbed its second straight conference dual win as it won six of 10 bouts, scoring bonus point in three matches, to defeat No. 21 Northwestern 23-12 on Sunday afternoon. The dual began at 165 pounds. Bubba Wilson and No....

sandhillsexpress.com

