Nebraska Wrestling Collects Dual Win Against Northwestern

The Mid Nebraska Activities Conference basketball tournament semifinals will be played today at the Indian gym at Broken Bow high school. The boys semifinals will be up first. The opening semifinal features #2 seed Mullen vs #3 seed Anselmo-Merna. The two met earlier this season with Mullen winning in overtime 43-41. The second of the boys semifinals will feature the top seed Hyannis against Sandhills/Thedford. These two also met earlier this season with Hyannis holding on for a 60-53 win. In the girls semifinals, the first one features Mullen against South Loup. This will be the first meeting between the two this season but the two are no strangers to one another when it comes to playing against one another in the MNAC tournament. South Loup and Mullen have faced each other the last three years in the championship game. Mullen won the title in 2019, South Loup in 2020, and Mullen won the championship last year. The final semifinal of the day will feature the girls top seed Anselmo-Merna against the #4 seed Sandhills/Thedford. The two met back on January 13th with AM winning 52-36. Today’s semifinal round tips off at 3 p.m. All of today’s games will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of today’s games, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the KCNI/KBBN You Tube page and the Sandhills Express Facebook page. The 3rd place consolation and championship games of the MNAC tournament will take place on Saturday at Broken Bow high school.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO