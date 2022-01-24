ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to affirmative action

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — The Supreme Court will consider a pair of cases involving the use of race in admissions processes at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, it said Monday. With the decision to take up the bids brought by students who applied to the schools, members...

