NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday that Omicron variant infections in the U.S. could peak by mid-February. As cases retreat in the Northeast, the New York State Supreme Court struck down the Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s statewide mask mandate, saying it’s unconstitutional and in violation of state law. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman applauded the decision. “Tomorrow morning, our school kids are going to be able to go to school and not have to wear masks, and that these mandates are no longer in effect, with respect to all of the mandates that the Supreme...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO