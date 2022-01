The recent pandemic caused Irish American singer-songwriter Aoife O’Donovan to create her latest album, Age of Apathy, differently than she had before. Instead of being in the same studio with her producer and fellow musicians and getting things done quickly, the difficulties of the new circumstances required her to keep her distance from others. It allowed her to spend more time making the record. O’Donovan recorded her voice, guitars, and piano in a Florida studio and then dispatched the results to producer Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Betty LaVette) in Maine. He then employed studio musicians to flesh out the songs (with lots of back and forth).

