Study examines Iowa’s drug overdose rates

On top of everything else, the pandemic has been a terrible time for overdoses. From June 2020 to June 2021, nearly 100,000 Americans died of a drug-related overdose, by far the most in a single year since the opioid crisis began ravaging the United States more than a decade ago. And yet things could have been far worse. When someone ingests too many opioids and stops breathing, we know what to do: Give them naloxone. The drug, sometimes known by one of its brand names, Narcan, is an extraordinary medicine that serves as a crucial tool in the fight against overdoses. Whether taken through a shot or a nasal spray, it blocks opioid receptors in the brain, preventing opioids such as oxycodone and heroin from binding to them. What that functionally means is that when someone is unconscious and on the verge of death, administering naloxone can fully revive them in just a few minutes.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO