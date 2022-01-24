ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study examines Iowa’s drug overdose rates

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest drug overdose death rates, despite a significant rise in the state’s numbers. Ben Miller, president of Well Being Trust, says nearly 92,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2020, an astounding 31% increase over the 2019 rate and the largest year-over-year...

thecentersquare.com

How Iowa’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

69 Iowa nursing homes have Covid outbreaks

The number of Iowa hospital patients who’ve tested positive for Covid has dropped by about 3% since Wednesday. State data shows six out of 10 patients in an Iowa hospital today were admitted for treatment of Covid and about 18.5% of those Covid patients are in an intensive care unit.
IOWA STATE
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi’s Drug-Related Overdoses And Deaths Continue To Rise

James Moore, family bike shop owner and an advocate for addiction recovery, lost his son Jeffrey Moore back in 2015 to heroin laced with fentanyl. “When you arrive at the emergency room, it’s never a good thing to be told to go wait in the family room,” Moore said, “but we were directed to the family room. It seemed like an eternity. After about an hour, the door opened. The doctor and his assistant came in, and we could see from the look on his face that Jeffrey was gone.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa's December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December. Iowa Workforce Development reported Tuesday that the rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly. Iowa’s unemployment rate was ranked 20th nationally....
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

How fentanyl is driving the rate of overdose deaths across Iowa

Overdose deaths continue to surge in Iowa and across the country. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller about the shocking rate of overdose deaths and how it's being driven by fentanyl. Then, Dr. Alison Lynch tells us why more people are dying from fentanyl and talks about addiction treatment.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Drug OD Rate Is Rising Rapidly, But Is Still Among The Lowest In The US

Statewide Iowa — A new study shows Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest drug overdose death rates, despite a significant rise in the state’s numbers. Ben Miller, president of Well Being Trust, says nearly 92,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2020, an astounding 31% increase over the 2019 rate and the largest year-over-year increase on record. Miller says Iowa’s figures were far lower than other states, but also saw a dramatic boost.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

On COVID-19, governor is a day late and a dollar short—again

Jan Flora is Professor Emeritus at Iowa State University. On January 9, new cases of COVID-19 reached an all-time high in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds may have known that when she gave her Condition of the State address two days later. By barely mentioning the pandemic, she attempted to relegate it to the past.
IOWA STATE
Ben Miller
adelnews.com

Iowa nursing homes wrestle with a COVID resurgence that is less severe but still dangerous

The Spurgeon Manor nursing home made it through nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic without an outbreak. Then the omicron variant came calling. Extensive vaccinations and regular screenings were no longer enough to keep the extremely contagious strain of the coronavirus from sneaking into the Dallas Center facility. Routine testing of staff members had picked up an infection here and there, which was concerning, but not an emergency. Then, on Jan. 10, routine tests confirmed residents were starting to come down with the virus. By this week, eight of its 44 residents had tested positive.
IOWA STATE
The Atlantic

An Anti-overdose Drug Is Getting Stronger. Maybe That’s a Bad Thing?

On top of everything else, the pandemic has been a terrible time for overdoses. From June 2020 to June 2021, nearly 100,000 Americans died of a drug-related overdose, by far the most in a single year since the opioid crisis began ravaging the United States more than a decade ago. And yet things could have been far worse. When someone ingests too many opioids and stops breathing, we know what to do: Give them naloxone. The drug, sometimes known by one of its brand names, Narcan, is an extraordinary medicine that serves as a crucial tool in the fight against overdoses. Whether taken through a shot or a nasal spray, it blocks opioid receptors in the brain, preventing opioids such as oxycodone and heroin from binding to them. What that functionally means is that when someone is unconscious and on the verge of death, administering naloxone can fully revive them in just a few minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KIFI Local News 8

Governor Little focusing on illegal drug overdoses

Governor Brad Little is getting ready for the 2022 legislative session, and among the things he's focusing on is combating drug overdoses and stopping illegal drugs before they even enter Idaho. The post Governor Little focusing on illegal drug overdoses appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Iowa With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa and Polk County officials raise alarm about missing emails

Thousands of government emails have been reported missing or unreadable by Iowa and Polk County officials recently, according to court documents and interviews conducted by Axios.Why it matters: The lost records have compromised investigations linked with child abuse and extortion, Des Moines attorney Roxanne Conlin and Supervisor Matt McCoy said in separate interviews Tuesday.State of play: An Iowa Department of Human Services information technology worker testified this month that automatic encryption left thousands of its 2017 and 2018 emails unreadable to anyone.It's believed to be a technology failure rather than an intentional effort to hide evidence. But it has profound...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios

Student's death renews calls for schools to stock opioid overdose drug

A Connecticut student's death has renewed calls for schools to stock and administer naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Why it matters: U.S. drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period for the first time in November, and synthetic or natural opioids were the cause of a majority of the overdoses.
HARTFORD, CT
WHO 13

Iowa COVID-19 death toll climbs to 8,501 in new report

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed another 184 deaths from COVID-19 in the state, raising the statewide death toll from the virus to 8,501 in less than two years. In the last week there have been 31,301 positive test results confirmed at state labs. This does not include at-home test results. […]
IOWA STATE
KIMT

North Iowa drug bust send Oklahoma man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – An Oklahoma man arrested for drugs in Cerro Gordo County is heading to federal prison. Domingo Flores was pulled over in November 2020 for speeding on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol says Flores admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe under the seat of his vehicle and a subsequent search found a pound of meth and a handgun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Death investigation at Iowa care facility

Dubuque city leaders say whether they can open both public pools in their regular schedules will depend on whether they can find the people to staff them. Iowa House Republicans are looking to make retirement income tax-free. Jury convicts Waterloo man for killing his wife, burning her body. Updated: 51...
WATERLOO, IA

