Behind the empty lunch counter

It’s official! Dorothy’s Cocktail & Oyster Bar is open for lunch! You can now stop in for a quick afternoon bite or celebratory meal at this upscale SSI restaurant that specializes in raw fresh seafood and other coastal cuisine from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations accepted. The menu includes crowd favorites, like the Dorothy Burger and Brussels Sprout Salad, as well as several new dishes, such as the Thai Omelet and Big Green Salad. Can’t make lunch? Join them for happy hour from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or for dinner until 9:00 p.m on weekdays or 10:00 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are recommended for the dining room and can be made online or by calling 912.268.4813. Seating at the bar (16-seat capacity) or on the patio is always first come, first serve, and full service! 12 Market Street, 912.268.4813. dorothysssi.com.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO