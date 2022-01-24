ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the empty lunch counter

By Kate Greenwood
Cover picture for the articleUNI’s dining centers continue to struggle with staffing shortages. In Piazza and Rialto, lunch counters sit empty and abandoned with “Help Wanted” signs dotting the dining room. Menu options have been reduced, late night hours have shifted to “dine-out only” and Styrofoam plates (to avoid the work of dishwashing) fill their...

advantagenews.com

Delicious, relaxing lunch

I visited a chain restaurant in central Madison County for my latest food stop. There are 37 locations for this deli restaurant in Illinois, but only one in Madison County. This one is a standalone brick building that sits in a valley along a main road through town. The sign and building is easily visible while driving by, featuring a large parking lot next to the building and a drive thru for quick access.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Talon Marks

Empty grocery shelves are back

Shelves across the country are being emptied out and struggle to restock. The shortage in essential workers ranging from truck drivers to grocery store associates continues to fuel the crisis found in supermarkets across the country. Discussions on various Facebook groups in the 562 area prevail as users debate on...
DOWNEY, CA
elegantislandliving.net

Enjoy Lunch at Dorothy’s

It’s official! Dorothy’s Cocktail & Oyster Bar is open for lunch! You can now stop in for a quick afternoon bite or celebratory meal at this upscale SSI restaurant that specializes in raw fresh seafood and other coastal cuisine from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations accepted. The menu includes crowd favorites, like the Dorothy Burger and Brussels Sprout Salad, as well as several new dishes, such as the Thai Omelet and Big Green Salad. Can’t make lunch? Join them for happy hour from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or for dinner until 9:00 p.m on weekdays or 10:00 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are recommended for the dining room and can be made online or by calling 912.268.4813. Seating at the bar (16-seat capacity) or on the patio is always first come, first serve, and full service! 12 Market Street, 912.268.4813. dorothysssi.com.
RESTAURANTS
Itemlive.com

Finding Mary: A winding road paved by generosity

Inspired by a 23andMe ancestry-search kit’s revelation about my family history, I embarked on a journey to learn about my mother. It took me from California to Lynn and to The post Finding Mary: A winding road paved by generosity appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Food delivery robots on UW-Madison campus busier than ever

MADISON, Wis. — For more than two years now, 35 autonomous robots have been rolling around the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus delivering food to more than 65,000 students, faculty members and staff. They’re busy little bots delivering hundreds and hundreds of food orders every day, and that number has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Starship robots not only...
ENGINEERING
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including moldy roasted food, dead mice and corned beef that was more than three weeks old. One eatery agreed to halt all food service after the inspector determined it posed “an imminent health […] The post Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Midland Daily News

Out to Lunch with Tori: Café Zinc

It’s nice to indulge yourself every so often. For me, that means going out to a nice meal with someone I love. To celebrate my birthday week, my mom and I recently decided to splurge a bit and go out to lunch at Café Zinc. This particular restaurant,...
MIDLAND, MI
hamburgreporter.com

Sidney Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

We have requested February menus from the local school districts, but we did not receive February menus in time to include them as this paper was being sent to the printer. We will resume providing school meal information as soon as we receive the February menus.
SIDNEY, IA
Fremont Tribune

Singles group plans lunch gathering

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Gringo’s Cantina, 1950 N. Bell St., in Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474. Reporter/news assistant. I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
FREMONT, NE

