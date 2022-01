BitDAO seeks to assist those who are working to create a decentralized economy. Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Pantera, Dragonfly, Spartan, Bybit, and others have all backed BitDoo. Anyone can propose partnerships and product upgrades for the DAO. BIT token holders will vote on whether to approve or reject these proposals. The openness of these crypto economies will allow people to participate in several DAOs and crypto-networks. People’s income will be a mix of things we already currently do in our lives.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO