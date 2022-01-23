Sports Edge: Are coaches adapting when it comes to coaching young athletes?

We’ve discussed a lot in recent weeks regarding whether young athletes today have the same kind of grit about them that perhaps previous generations of athletes had. And on this week’s WFAN show, I went a little deeper into this conversation, mainly because it’s my sense that the coaching landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, and that coaches - more than ever - have to know to connect with their athletes in a fresh and different kind of way.

On top of this discussion, the show ends with an interview with Kent Washington, author of a new book entitled KENTOMANIA: A Black Basketball Virtuoso in Communist Poland. Washington’s extraordinary personal story is all about grit, and how he pursued his dream of playing pro basketball after college, even if it meant playing in Poland where he didn’t know the language, culture, or quite frankly, anybody there. It’s a fascinating story.

