Presidential Election

Thoughtful slogans needed

 3 days ago

I have seen the following slogans around the county: “Joe Biden Sucks,” “F*** Your Feelings,” and “F*** Joe Biden.” These...

The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
Joe Biden
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
The Independent

JD Vance defends offensive tweet about Alec Baldwin

Hillbilly Ellegy author and US Senate candidate JD Vance was asked in an interview this weekend about his tweet calling for Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be reinstated after actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting.Mr Baldwin was involved in an incident last year during the filming of the movie Rust in which a gun in his hand fired and a round struck the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, killing her. The film’s director was also hit, but not fatally, and the incident is now under investigation.A day after the shooting occurred Mr Vance posted a...
Sun-Gazette

Unity? There’s ‘one small step’ all Americans ought to take

Dave Isay is the Peabody Award-winning creator of StoryCorps, the largest collection of human voices ever recorded, with almost 700,000 participants. The premise of the nonprofit organization is to allow people to tell their own stories that are then archived, a record of their lives. The object is to show the humanity and specialness of each of us. A major goal of each story is to get to know someone apart from their political portfolio.
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
