ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hart: Pearl's Auburn Tigers the cream of the crop in the Southeastern Conference

By David Nuño
texags.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Monday's edition of TexAgs Radio, Tom Hart of ESPN and the SEC Network joined to share his thoughts on the latest with...

texags.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Of The Crop#Espn#College Football#Texags Radio#Sec#Texas A M#The Auburn Tigers
247Sports

Pearl predicts Sooners will arrive at Auburn with 'hair on fire'

AUBURN, Alabama–Facing a team this Saturday at Auburn Arena that jumped eight spots to No. 32 nationally in the NCAA basketball net rankings with a road win on Wednesday night vs. West Virginia, Coach Bruce Pearl said on Thursday that the Oklahoma Sooners are an opponent that will challenge his Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou vs. No. 1 Auburn: Tigers braced for toughest SEC test

Last meeting: Auburn 88, Missouri 82, Jan. 26, 2021. Records • Auburn 18-1, 7-0 SEC; Missouri 8-10, 2-4 SEC. TV, radio • SEC Network, KTRS (550 AM) About Auburn • The Tigers have won 15 straight games since losing to Connecticut on Nov. 24, including a 74-70 win at St. Louis University on Dec. 18. … Bruce Pearl is the third head coach to lead three programs to the nation’s No. 1 ranking, following Frank McGuire (St. John's, North Carolina and South Carolina) and John Calipari (Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky). … Pearl is 156-93 at Auburn, 7-4 against Mizzou and 2-2 at Mizzou Arena. … Walker Kessler, a 7-foot-1 transfer from North Carolina, was named SEC co-player of the week Monday. He’s No. 2 nationally with 4.1 blocks per game. … Jabari Smith, a 6-10 freshman, has scored in double figures in 16 straight games. He was named SEC freshman of the week for the fourth time Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

In His Own Words: Pearl on Auburn's escape at Mizzou

Playing its first game in program history ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, Auburn needed last-minute shots from K.D. Johnson to salvage a cold shooting performance and edge out a 55-54 win on the road against Missouri. Bruce Pearl's team has now won 16 straight games, and is still unbeaten (8-0) at the midway point of its SEC schedule. Here's everything Pearl said Tuesday night after Auburn's win inside Mizzou Arena.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy