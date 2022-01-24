Hart: Pearl's Auburn Tigers the cream of the crop in the Southeastern Conference

Last meeting: Auburn 88, Missouri 82, Jan. 26, 2021. Records • Auburn 18-1, 7-0 SEC; Missouri 8-10, 2-4 SEC. TV, radio • SEC Network, KTRS (550 AM) About Auburn • The Tigers have won 15 straight games since losing to Connecticut on Nov. 24, including a 74-70 win at St. Louis University on Dec. 18. … Bruce Pearl is the third head coach to lead three programs to the nation’s No. 1 ranking, following Frank McGuire (St. John's, North Carolina and South Carolina) and John Calipari (Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky). … Pearl is 156-93 at Auburn, 7-4 against Mizzou and 2-2 at Mizzou Arena. … Walker Kessler, a 7-foot-1 transfer from North Carolina, was named SEC co-player of the week Monday. He’s No. 2 nationally with 4.1 blocks per game. … Jabari Smith, a 6-10 freshman, has scored in double figures in 16 straight games. He was named SEC freshman of the week for the fourth time Monday.

