Kyrgyz reporter hit with drug charge after graft investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face drug charges in different investigations in McCracken County. McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 16. Detectives executed a search warrant early Sunday morning (Jan. 16) at 211 Colony Drive in McCracken County. During a search of the apartment and a vehicle on the property, detectives found and seized 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and doses of Clonazepam. Tyler Copeland, 20, and Kori Lane, 23, who live in the apartment were arrested and face charges. Tyler E. Copeland 20, faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or greater offense, trafficking in marijuana less then eight ounces 2nd offense, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance-Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lane faces possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance-Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO