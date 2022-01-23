ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Kyrgyz reporter hit with drug charge after graft investigation

By Agence France-Presse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA renowned investigative journalist in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan has been charged with possession of narcotics, police said on Sunday, days after he released an investigation into the fuel business of a powerful political family. The move has raised fears of a media crackdown by the Central Asian country’s new president,...

