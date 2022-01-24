Packers will pick 28th overall in the first round of 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers, by virtue of losing in the divisional round and having the best record of the defeated teams, will pick 28th in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Buffalo Bills will pick 25th, the Tennessee Titans 26th and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27th.

The Packers were defeated on Saturday night at Lambeau Field by the San Francisco 49ers, who are moving on to the NFC Championship Game. They will play the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals took down the top-seeded Titans, while the Kansas City Chiefs survived an epic battle with the Bills.

The Packers haven’t picked 28th in the NFL draft since 2012 when general manager Ted Thompson took USC edge rusher Nick Perry. Last season, the Packers took Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes at No. 29 overall.

List of first-round picks made by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst

2018: CB Jaire Alexander, No. 18

2019: OLB Rashan Gary, No. 12; S Darnell Savage, No. 21

2020: QB Jordan Love, No. 26

2021: CB Eric Stokes, No. 29