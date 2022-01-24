Aggressive Billing Rate Increases Appear Likely, but Can Clients Stomach It?

The Australian dollar fell sharply through trade on Wednesday, again testing the lower bounds of recent ranges as the Fed signals an imminent rate adjustment and significant balance sheet reductions. Price action across major currency was muted in the lead up to the Fed policy decision, and the AUD tracked between 0.7160 and 0.7180 for much of the domestic session and the early part of overnight trade. In the absence of risk demand, the AUD tumbled off 0.7170 touching 0.71 as Fed Chair Jerome Powell played up the likelihood of an aggressive rate hike program, confirming a 50-basis point rate hike next month was not out of the question. There is a sense amongst policymakers that the labour market is strong enough to absorb a significant uptick in interest rates and with inflation risks continuing to rise there is little choice but to tighten financial conditions. Equities suffered while the USD surged higher. Having found support at 0.71 the AUD is holding marginally above the weekly low at 0.7090, yet pressures remain firmly to the downside, and we expect upside gains approaching 0.72/0.7250 will be hard won. Our attentions turn now to a host of US data sets ahead of next week’s RBA policy update.
Comments / 0