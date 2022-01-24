ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'Amnesia is pathetic and dangerous to our republic'

The Day
 2 days ago

In regard to Bill Schmidt’s letter, “Argentina's inflation hurt permanently,” (Jan. 6), thank you Mr. Schmidt for the insight into what happens to a country that goes down the socialist road like what our...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: 5 Russian warships spotted near NATO ally

Five Russian ships, including a frigate, a cruiser, a destroyer, a cruiser and a pair of support vessels, were spotted operating near the coast of Norway, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, on Tuesday. Photos of the three vessels were taken by a Norwegian P-3C Orion turboprop anti-submarine and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Schmidt
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Day

Barring members of Congress from playing stocks could restore public trust.

Ballotpedia tracks what it calls a “personal gain index” showing how much each member of Congress’ personal wealth has changed while in office. For the top 20, the average increase in net worth has been 422% per year. Data like that helps explain why regular Americans hold Congress in such low esteem, as they watch their supposed public servants seemingly benefiting personally from their positions. Bipartisan legislation in Congress to prohibit its members from buying and selling stocks while in office could help rebuild that trust.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Bbb
New York Post

Germany is catering to Russia and is a pathetic excuse for a US ally

President Joe Biden’s press conference last week was atrocious, but one of his worst missteps amounted to telling the truth about Germany, though not by name. Biden said that there’d be divisions within NATO over a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine. This is true enough, and the chief cause would be Germany — which is staking a strong claim to be our worst European ally.
POLITICS
The Day

Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent

Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses. Moscow has denied it is planning an assault,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Argentina
The Day

Take back the narrative

Within today’s society I find it disturbing and disheartening that the Republicans in America appear to control the narrative in politics and vaccinations. Those crusading “anti-vaxxers,” who deny scientific facts, are directly responsible for putting Americans in danger. Our hospitals and CCU’s are filling to capacity, as our overworked caregivers are getting sick. Most people who die in the ICU are unvaccinated.
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press

Our View: Civility: Republic threatened by fueled divisions

Americans can agree: We’re deeply divided. From letters to the editor, to nasty emails and social media postings, the evidence is clear: We not only disagree with each other, we mostly don’t like each other. And the reasons seem to center around politics and political discourse of the recent environment.
POLITICS
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Michele Diamond: Health of our democratic republic

Wouldn’t it be nice to gather the US Congress in one room and strongly remind them of what Edmund Burke, 18th Century statesman, economist and philosopher, said centuries ago:. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”. And: “All tyranny needs...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Half the U.S. Believes Another Civil War Is Likely. Here Are the 5 Steps We Must Take to Avoid That

An astonishing moment occurred at the apex of the horrifying violence that erupted on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Michael Fanone , a Washington D.C. police officer and military veteran, was yanked out from behind a police barricade and thrown down into a mob of incensed, feverish pro-Trump rioters and then viciously beaten, tasered, doused with chemical irritants, and threatened to be murdered with his own firearm. His screams of anguish and desperation had little affect on the horde, until finally he pleaded, “I have kids.” Somehow, this seemed to matter. A moment later, a small group from the mob surrounded Fanone, buffered him from the violence, and ushered him through the mayhem back to the safety of his fellow officers.
POLITICS
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy