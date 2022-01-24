Vodafone, Iliad to merge Italian units?

The expansion of fibre networks is progressing fast in Western Europe, where an average of 7 million premises were connected each quarter over the last year, reports Dataxis. When considering the five biggest consumer markets in the region, it is clear that the deployment of fibre infrastructures widely varies in each country. The market is currently being reshaped by an unprecedented investor rush in broadband infrastructures. Dozens of global and regional private equity funds have shown interest in deploying fibre connections in Europe, by acquiring local networks or investing capital in historical operators’ infrastructures to finance the expansion of their footprint. With governments and local authorities providing huge scale subsidies in national fibre rollout projects, the context is ideal for network builders to find investors.

