Vodafone, Iliad to merge Italian units?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports suggest that telco Vodafone and French operator Iliad are in talks to combine their respective Italian businesses. Such a...

Advanced Television

Vodafone UK: “3G to end by 2023”

Vodafone’s UK boss says that 3G is likely to be switched off by the end of next year. Vodafone UK is following on from decisions already made in Germany and Italy where 3G demand has shrunk to about 3 per cent of overall traffic volumes. Vodafone CEO Ahmed Essam,...
Advanced Television

TF1/M6 merger under threat?

A report in French newspaper Le Figaro quotes the nation’s Association of Advertisers (UDM) saying that they do not see TV advertising and digital advertising as substitutable. This is perceived as a negative for the proposed merger between French commercial TV broadcaster TF1 and smaller rival M6. A note...
telecoms.com

Iliad launches broadband in Italy with cheap FTTH and home-made box

French telco group Iliad launched its fixed broadband service in Italy on Tuesday with all the whooping and hollering one would expect from a new market entrant. But behind the hype – and there was plenty of that at the launch event, with Iliad Italia CEO Benedetto Levi heralding a revolution in the Italian fibre market – there’s a serious message for existing Italian broadband providers: prepare for a price war…or a squeeze, at least.
Advanced Television

Vodafone to retire UK 3G network from 2023

Vodafone is to begin retiring its UK 3G network in 2023 as part of a network modernisation programme to improve 4G and 5G experience for all customers. The programme, which will see 3G coverage gradually phased out and replaced by strengthened 4G and 5G services, will mean customers across more parts of the UK can access more reliable connectivity via the Vodafone network.
ShareCast

Vodafone said to have explored Three UK deal; in talks over Iliad tie-up

According to the Mail on Sunday, Vodafone has approached the Hong Kong owners of Three UK about a merger amid rumours the London-listed telecoms group itself could be a takeover target for a predator. Vodafone held talks late last year with Asian conglomerate CK Hutchison, the owner of Three UK,...
TechRadar

Vodafone 'held talks' over possible merger with Three

Vodafone has reportedly held talks about acquiring rival Three in a deal which would reduce the number of mobile operators in the UK from four to three. Bloomberg claims Vodafone expressed an interest late last year, but discussions did not advance any further and the two parties are not currently in active negotiations over a tie-up.
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone pushes button on UK 5G open RAN

Vodafone UK activated what it claimed as the first 5G open RAN site in the country, as it presses on with a plan to roll out one of the world’s largest deployments of the network architecture. In a statement, the operator noted the site in the city of Bath...
thefastmode.com

Telekom Srbija Collaborates with Vodafone in Serbia

Telekom Srbija, the TMT leader in Western Balkan region, last week announced its efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of the Serbian economy and society, in keeping with the national digitalisation priorities outlined in the Serbian Digital Agenda. In 2022 the Operator will focus on rolling out the 5G network....
Economy
BBC

Has Vodafone given up on the Indian market?

On the face of it the world's second biggest telecoms market appears to be a roaring success. India has 1.18 billion phone subscribers, second only to China. With an eye-popping 765 million broadband subscribers, it is one of the largest guzzlers of data in the world. Fuelled by cheap prices and wide availability, growth has been explosive.
Advanced Television

Little Dot Studios appoints two agency sales heads

Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) has appointed Sarah McKelvey and Emma Gronow to Head of Agency Sales, UK and Head of Agency Sales, ANZ respectively, following a period of accelerated growth. Reporting to Chief Sales Officer & MD, International, Wayne Davison, McKelvey and...
Advanced Television

Community Fibre doubles network rollout target

Full fibre broadband provider Community Fibre has doubled its network roll-out target in London and will now pass 2.2 million homes and businesses by the end of 2024. The network operator and ISP aims to serve more than half of the 3.6 million homes in the city. Community Fibre, which...
Advanced Television

Report: Wholesale model reshaping fibre rollout in W. Europe?

The expansion of fibre networks is progressing fast in Western Europe, where an average of 7 million premises were connected each quarter over the last year, reports Dataxis. When considering the five biggest consumer markets in the region, it is clear that the deployment of fibre infrastructures widely varies in each country. The market is currently being reshaped by an unprecedented investor rush in broadband infrastructures. Dozens of global and regional private equity funds have shown interest in deploying fibre connections in Europe, by acquiring local networks or investing capital in historical operators’ infrastructures to finance the expansion of their footprint. With governments and local authorities providing huge scale subsidies in national fibre rollout projects, the context is ideal for network builders to find investors.
Advanced Television

EU approves Allianz Intelsat control

Intelsat is in the process of exiting its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction. It has organised its post-bankruptcy financing and German financial services giant Allianz will be very much in control of Intelsat. The European Commission approved on January 24th the control of Intelsat Holdings SA by Allianz SE and has...
gsmarena.com

Vodafone, Qualcomm and Thales demo iSIM standard

As physical space inside electronics becomes more scarce manufacturers are looking for new ways to implement core functions in more efficient ways. A new iSIM (integrated SIM) standard is on its way as Vodafone, Qualcomm and French-based multinational company Thales have conducted tests with a proof of concept Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tested on Vodafone’s network.
Advanced Television

Eutelsat combats sexism

Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat has signed up to the StOpE initiative to combat sexism in the workplace. Eutelsat is aiming at raising awareness among all employees to encourage them to act against sexist behaviour in the workplace. This move further supports the gender equality policies of the group. Last year, the company reported that women accounted for almost half of all new recruitments. They account for 30 per cent of the workforce at management level and the C-suite, and since January 1st the company is being run by a woman (the well-regarded Eva Berneke, an engineer and formerly CEO at Danish IT and software business KMD).
Advanced Television

Analysis: Fibre, 5G capex limits Euro telcos’ FCF

According to credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, European telecoms operators continued heavy investment in rolling out fibre and 5G networks will keeping capex high and limit free cash flow (FCF) generation in the short term. The impact will be the greatest on incumbent operators’ FCF as they need to deploy...
Advanced Television

CMA to probe music streaming market

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will ask whether the music streaming market is working well for music lovers, as part of a study into the sector. Streaming has changed the way we listen to music. In the UK, more than 80 per cent of recorded music is now listened to via a streaming service rather than using traditional physical media such as CDs and vinyl.
Advanced Television

Report: 2021 strongest year ever for UK ad market

The latest Advertising Association/WARC Expenditure Report has outlined an even greater recovery for the UK’s advertising market than previously expected, with revised estimates for growth in 2021 standing at 26.4 per cent to reach a total of £29.7 billion (€35.6bn). The findings upgrade October’s projection for 2021...
Advanced Television

Love Nature launches on Struum

Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels available in over 127 countries, has announced its launch on Struum, a new US-based streaming platform which allows subscribers to access series and movies from a roster of niche streaming services. Love Nature’s nature and wildlife series and documentaries will now be available to Struum subscribers.
