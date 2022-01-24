Bandcamping :: Winter 2022

Australia’s Surprise Chef dish out heaps of heady grooves. The instrumental quartet first issued their debut album, All News Is Good News, in late 2019 as a blink and you’ll miss it pressing on their own College of Knowledge imprint. Copies sold out within a week, but thankfully the good folks at Mr. Bongo have done us all a solid, making it available for the wider world to hear. Recorded live to tape at Surprise Chef’s home studio in the Coburg suburb of Melbourne, the band swings through a cycle of songs crammed with breathy woodwinds, shimmering vibes, and squelchy synth basslines. As noted fans of flavor, it makes sense that they would dedicate a tune to local spice expert Herbie Hemphill. Fans of Badge Époque Ensemble, take note! | j locke.
