Bandcamping :: Winter 2022

aquariumdrunkard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandcamp Fridays may be a thing of the past, but hey, throw a couple extra bucks on top of any asking price and voila — any day is Bandcamp Friday. With things still fairly uncertain for touring musicians in 2022, it can make a difference. As always, we’ve got a whole...

aquariumdrunkard.com

Amadhia

The Best Country Music on Bandcamp: January 2022

Howdy! Welcome to the first installment of Bandcamp Daily’s new monthly column covering the best of country music and its many musical neighbors. We’re an inclusive bunch, which means we’re not sticking just to country; you’ll find folk, bluegrass, roots rock, Americana, acoustic music, singer-songwriters and more below. So kick off your boots, press “play,” and find something country-ish to love. And remember: We’ll be back in February!
aquariumdrunkard.com

Pedro The Lion :: Transmissions

Welcome to a bonus edition of Transmissions with David Bazan of Pedro The Lion joining host Jason P. Woodbury to discuss the release of the band’s surprise album Havasu. Like 2019’s Phoenix, the record focuses on Bazan’s youth in Arizona. In this loose conversation, Bazan describes how he approached writing about his early teenage years, the enduring artistic influence of Fugazi, his initial relationship with Christian rock, and the work of Tom Petty.
Block Island Times

Winter Visitors

We didn’t have a lot when I was little, not many of us did. And we lived out here, in the middle of nowhere, it seems in retrospect. So, my mother used what we had to entertain me, in those early years of clear memory, when school started with the first grade and my only sibling was a convenient, for him, six years older than I.
classicchicagomagazine.com

A Conversation with Winter

I was sitting in a Starbucks the other day, when Winter stopped in, ordered an Iced Caffè Americano, and sat down across from me. Winter seemed a bit down, so I asked what was the matter? It had just read the latest Season Popularity Index. As usual, Winter came in the last of the four seasons, with only 7% of Americans saying it is their favorite. Midwesterners particularly loathe Winter, with a whopping 65% saying it is their least favorite part of living here.
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
carvemag.com

Winter Leftovers

A short edit I put together of B clips from last years winter and the places I explored in W.A. I recently had to spend 2 weeks in home quarantine after being away on a 3 month QS trip, so it was good timing to try put something together with clips that would usually end up lost on a hard drive. Play in high quality or it will look like it was filmed of a potato – Jacob Willcox.
Amadhia

Bandcamp Fridays Return on February 4th

On the first Friday of the month since March of 2020, we’ve waived our revenue share to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic. Over the course of 17 days, fans paid artists and labels more than $70 million dollars, helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more. If you’re among the nearly 800,000 fans who participated, thank you.
CLASSIX 107.9

Black Radio Pioneer Sidney Miller Jr., Has Passed Away

Sidney Miller Jr. was best known for being the founder and publisher of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine. To aspiring Black entrepreneurs and lovers of Black music, he was a true pioneer. In 1976, Sidney Miller Jr. and his wife Susan Miller, launched one of the first Black-owned magazines to solely focus on Black music. The […]
Praise 104.1

KORYN HAWTHORNE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “YOU (REMIX)”

Nashville, TN (January 21, 2022) – Chart-topper Koryn Hawthorne releases a new track “You (Remix)”  feat. Big K.R.I.T., available on digital music providers now. Hawthorne teamed up with the chart-topping rapper/producer on the new digital single, creating a potent blast of musical inspiration with the mix of the song’s dynamic beats and her soaring vocals, […]
aquariumdrunkard.com

Surprise Chef :: All News Is Good News

Australia’s Surprise Chef dish out heaps of heady grooves. The instrumental quartet first issued their debut album, All News Is Good News, in late 2019 as a blink and you’ll miss it pressing on their own College of Knowledge imprint. Copies sold out within a week, but thankfully the good folks at Mr. Bongo have done us all a solid, making it available for the wider world to hear. Recorded live to tape at Surprise Chef’s home studio in the Coburg suburb of Melbourne, the band swings through a cycle of songs crammed with breathy woodwinds, shimmering vibes, and squelchy synth basslines. As noted fans of flavor, it makes sense that they would dedicate a tune to local spice expert Herbie Hemphill. Fans of Badge Époque Ensemble, take note! | j locke.
aquariumdrunkard.com

Garcia Peoples :: Dodging Dues

Garcia Peoples have earned a reputation as one of the leading lights of the neo-jam scene—kicking off an album with a half-hour cosmic odyssey will do that. But the band is just as adept at stretching out as they are at keeping things (relatively) concise and focused. Dodging Dues (their first for No Quarter Records) showcases the more economic side of the band to great effect. While only one song makes it past the five-minute mark, the interplay remains incredibly sweet, whether GP is slinking along in a late 1969 Velvet Underground fashion (“Cold Dice”) or blasting away mercilessly (“Fill Your Cup”). This is a muscular guitar record that never succumbs to cliches, sometimes wiry and sharp-edged like Adventure-era Television, sometimes loose and groovy like early 70s Dead. The multi-generational aspect of Garcia Peoples is another boon; not only do they count the mighty PG Six (Tower Recordings, Wet Tuna) in their ranks, for Dodging Dues they’ve brought in the ultimate ringer Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Endless Boogie, Superwolves) to produce and add his expert six-string skills. The result is a record that feels both timeless and progressive — classic rock for today. | t wilcox.
