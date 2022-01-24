Bandcamping :: Winter 2022

Garcia Peoples have earned a reputation as one of the leading lights of the neo-jam scene—kicking off an album with a half-hour cosmic odyssey will do that. But the band is just as adept at stretching out as they are at keeping things (relatively) concise and focused. Dodging Dues (their first for No Quarter Records) showcases the more economic side of the band to great effect. While only one song makes it past the five-minute mark, the interplay remains incredibly sweet, whether GP is slinking along in a late 1969 Velvet Underground fashion (“Cold Dice”) or blasting away mercilessly (“Fill Your Cup”). This is a muscular guitar record that never succumbs to cliches, sometimes wiry and sharp-edged like Adventure-era Television, sometimes loose and groovy like early 70s Dead. The multi-generational aspect of Garcia Peoples is another boon; not only do they count the mighty PG Six (Tower Recordings, Wet Tuna) in their ranks, for Dodging Dues they’ve brought in the ultimate ringer Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Endless Boogie, Superwolves) to produce and add his expert six-string skills. The result is a record that feels both timeless and progressive — classic rock for today. | t wilcox.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO