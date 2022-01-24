Now Hiring at The O-N-E

Last year, Google released a “page experience” update. With new ranking factors worked into the mix, this search algorithm incorporates signals that speak to the user’s experience on their mobile device. This makes one thing clear: site owners must pay attention to how well users can navigate and interact with their site. Slow load time is a common roadblock, but it’s not the only one. Other user experience factors that can impact performance are speed, ease of navigation, readability, and content quality. Page experience signals already take mobile friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS security, and the removal of interstitial popups into account. With...

