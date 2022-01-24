Sammy Hagar and The Circle Book Summer 2022 Tour With George Thorogood

When we last checked in with “Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana, it was wrapping up a sensational country-music version of its long-running tribute show during the NFR and holiday season, and host and perennial headliner Frank Marino had signed off after two years of continuing his legendary performance as Joan Rivers (actually less than that, of course, due to the pandemic’s impact on 2020). Marino was considering full-fledged retirement and planning to take the entire month of February off. Instead, he’ll reprise the role of Rivers for the next evolution of the show, “Legendary Divas,” opening at the Trop’s classic theater on February 2. Joining Joan onstage will be Celine Dion (Elisa Furr, who recently won TV’s “Clash of the Cover Bands”), Cher (Lisa McClowry), Lady Gaga (Tierney Allen) and Adele (Janae Longo). “We are thrilled to return for the fourth season in our namesake theater at Tropicana Las Vegas,” said the show’s COO Brian Brigner. “This all-new show feels like the ultimate celebration of women.” “Legendary Divas” will be performed Wednesday through Monday at 7:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 DAYS AGO