ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Book Summer 2022 Tour With George Thorogood

By Chad Childers
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sammy Hagar is looking forward to the summer touring season, booking shows with his band The Circle and taking out special guests George Thorogood & the Destroyers for what promises to be a good time. “A tour this size has been a long time coming and it's definitely going...

krna.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Sammy Hagar has released some very famous songs but also several that even his most hardcore fans might not know about. The video playlist embedded below starts with a quick overview of Hagar's 13 rarest B-sides, bonus tracks and soundtrack contributions, followed by YouTube videos for each song. In a...
MUSIC
iheart.com

He's Back: Sammy Hagar Returning To Las Vegas Residency

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar is heading back to Vegas. After doing six dates at The STRAT Theater this past fall, Hagar has announced more dates coming up in February and March. "The Sammy Hagar and Friends" concert promises surprise guests as well. Artists who made special appearances last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
onlyinbridgeport.com

Sam Bam! Sammy Hagar Kicks Off Crazy Times Tour At The Amp

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar opens his Crazy Times Tour June 10 with opening act bad-to-the bone George Thorogood. Tickets on sale here. Other acts announced so far Lil Durk April 23, Goo Goo Dolls August 12, Dispatch and O.A.R. August 25.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Fitz and the Tantrums Announce Summer Tour

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced that they will be teaming up with St. Paul and the Broken Bones for a coheadlining tour of the U.S. this summer. The summer trek will be kicking off on June 1st in Asheville, NC at Rabbit Rabbit and will wrap up on June 25th in Council Bluffs, IA at Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sammy Hagar & the Circle heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sammy Hagar & the Circle’s “Crazy Times!” tour is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 26. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. George Thorogood & the Destroyers is also on the bill. The show is KSHE-95’s 55th Birthday Party, and is also part of the Allegiant Always...
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Win Tickets To The WCSX 35th Anniversary Show Featuring Sammy Hagar & The Circle

The 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary celebration happens when Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar brings his “Crazy Times” North American summer amphitheater tour to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.! Hagar will be joined by his best-selling rock supergroup The Circle, featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Anthony; Grammy®-award-winning drummer, Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso. Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also join the entire tour, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits – Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila, and Beach Bar Rum. Pine Knob Music Theatre is presented by Proud Partners United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Head and The Heart Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

On May 20th, The Head and The Heart’s Every Shade Of Blue 2022 Tour kicks off. Joining the band will the following artists: Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird. Fans can sign up for the band’s text message fan club at 206-339-3209, by doing so they’ll gain access to a pre-sale code tonight at 10 PM. The code will be eligible on the band’s website.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
George Thorogood
Cleveland Scene

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Coming to Blossom in June

Rock Hall inductee Sammy Hagar just announced the first dates of his Crazy Times North American summer amphitheater tour. The Circle, a group featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall inductee Michael Anthony, Grammy-award winning drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will back Hagar. Special guests George Thorogood & the Destroyers will open the show.
MUSIC
centraloregondaily.com

Sammy Hagar and The Circle added to Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 lineup

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater has added rock legend Sammy Hagar and The Circle to its 2022 summer concert lineup. The show is set for Sept. 1st. Online presale happens at 10 a.m. Jan. 27th with the password LOCAL. General onsale begins Jan. 28th at 10 a.m. or in person at...
MUSIC
JamBase

The Decemberists Detail Summer Tour 2022

The Decemberists laid out their 2022 Summer Tour dates. Hitting the road for the first time since 2018, the Portland, Oregon-based band will play 16 concerts in August over the course of their Arise From The Bunkers Tour featuring support from Brigid Mae Power. “We’ll be applying our rusty fingers,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Circle#Music Theatre#Crazy Times#Redhead Fan Club#Red Rocker#Live Nation#N J#Ind Ruoff Music Center#Mich Pine Knob Music#Hayden Homes Amphitheater
kfox.com

WIN TICKETS TO SEE SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE!!

WHAT: Sammy Hagar & The Circle – “Crazy Times Tour”. 98.5 KFOX has your chance to experience Sammy Hagar & The Circle – “Crazy Times Tour” LIVE!. Win tickets EVERY MORNING at 5:55am, 6:55am and 7:55am during “What’s The Buzz with Ellen” on San Jose’s Great Radio Experiment.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Las Vegas Sun

Curtain Up: Legendary Divas, iLuminate, Sammy Hagar and more Vegas showbiz news

When we last checked in with “Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana, it was wrapping up a sensational country-music version of its long-running tribute show during the NFR and holiday season, and host and perennial headliner Frank Marino had signed off after two years of continuing his legendary performance as Joan Rivers (actually less than that, of course, due to the pandemic’s impact on 2020). Marino was considering full-fledged retirement and planning to take the entire month of February off. Instead, he’ll reprise the role of Rivers for the next evolution of the show, “Legendary Divas,” opening at the Trop’s classic theater on February 2. Joining Joan onstage will be Celine Dion (Elisa Furr, who recently won TV’s “Clash of the Cover Bands”), Cher (Lisa McClowry), Lady Gaga (Tierney Allen) and Adele (Janae Longo). “We are thrilled to return for the fourth season in our namesake theater at Tropicana Las Vegas,” said the show’s COO Brian Brigner. “This all-new show feels like the ultimate celebration of women.” “Legendary Divas” will be performed Wednesday through Monday at 7:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
94.1 KRNA

Bob Dylan Reveals New 2022 Tour Dates

Bob Dylan will resume his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in March. The next leg of the global trek will launch in Phoenix on March 3 and wrap up roughly a month and a half later in Oklahoma City, Okla., on April 14. You can view a complete list of...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Kem and Babyface team for "Full Circle" Tour

January 24, 2022- Making a grand and long-awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘THE FULL CIRCLE TOUR’ this spring with 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. It promises to be KEM’s biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date, and actress, comedian, author, EMMY® Award-winning host and television personality Sherri Shepherd joins as the evening’s host.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
weisradio.com

Justin Moore books Country On It Tour

Justin Moore is ready to put some “Country On It.”. The hit singer will perform at arenas across the country on the 12-date Country On It Tour that begins on April 22 in Pensacola, Florida and concludes on September 17 in Spokane, Washington. Along the way, he’ll make stops...
PENSACOLA, FL
94.1 KRNA

Midwest Home Has Four Toilets in One Bathroom [GALLERY]

There's a house that's gone viral in Milwaukee that's very unique, to say the least. In fact, it's quite "potty", which happens to be a fitting synonym for "crazy" in the UK. It does have a couple of solo "johns", but the standout feature is the bathroom with FOUR TOILETS (and four sinks)!
MILWAUKEE, WI
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy