In 2018, I conceptualized the first Beers With(out) Beards as part of my graduate school thesis capstone project at NYU. And over the past four years, this celebration of women in beer has grown to attract thousands of attendees and showcase over sixty women-led breweries. Additionally, the fest has featured over thirty-five events highlighting the achievements of women across all aspects of the alcoholic beverage industries.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO