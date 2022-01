Ayoka Lee set a new points record for the NCAA in a single game against Oklahoma – but who are her parents and family?. The previous points record in a single game in the NCAA had been 60 points – equally held by Rachel Banham and Cindy Brown. That was until Ayoka Lee took to the court for Kansas State’s fixture with Oklahoma – registering 61 points. It was enough to secure a 94-65 win for Lee’s side – as she nearly out-scored the opposition by herself!

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO