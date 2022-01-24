ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Equinix vs. Digital Realty Trust: Which REIT is a Better Buy?

By Nimesh Jaiswal
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Even with concerns growing that the spread of COVID-19 omicron infections and looming interest rate hikes could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term, we think REITs Equinix (EQIX) and Digital Realty (DLR) should attract the attention of investors that are seeking a steady income stream. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to learn our view.

Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) in Redwood City, Calif., is a digital infrastructure company that enables digital leaders to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure that powers their businesses. In comparison, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. ( DLR ), in San Francisco, supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

With concerns about high inflation and the Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates, as well as fears over the impact the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant may have on the economy, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term. Amid this environment, investors could turn toward REIT stocks to hedge their portfolios against short-term market volatility by ensuring a steady income stream. Consequently, we think both EQIX and DLR might rally.

DLR has gained 0.2% in price over the past six months, while EQIX has delivered negative returns. Also, DLR’s 2.7% gains over the past nine months are significantly higher than EQIX’s negative returns. Moreover, DLR is the clear winner with 9.7% gains versus EQIX’s 0.2% returns in terms of the past year’s performance.

But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On Jan. 17, 2022, EQIX announced a new International Business Exchange data center in Paris, France. Charles Meyers, EQIX’s President and CEO said, "In support of the Choose France initiative, today's investment and expansion serves to bolster the country's digital infrastructure capabilities, providing local and multi-national corporations with a foundational source of differentiation and the global platform needed to thrive in today's digital economy."

On Jan. 3, 2022, DLR announced that it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Teraco, Africa's leading carrier-neutral colocation provider, from a consortium of investors, including Berkshire Partners and Permira. The strategic transaction establishes the company as the leading data center provider in Africa, accelerating its pan-African expansion.

Recent Financial Results

EQIX’s revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $1.68 billion for its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 6.7% year-over-year to $786.30 million, while its net income came in at $152.03 million, representing a 127.5% year-over-year increase. Also, its EPS was $1.68, up 127% year-over-year.

DLR’s revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $1.13 billion for its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 7% year-over-year to $610 million, while its net income came in at $136.54 million, versus a $1.45 million loss in the prior-year quarter. Also, its EPS was $0.44 compared to a $0.14 loss in the year-ago period.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

EQIX’s revenue and EPS have grown at CAGRs of 9.2% and 5.8%, respectively, over the past three years. Analysts expect EQIX’s revenue to increase 8.7% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, and 8.1% in its fiscal year 2022. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 4% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, and 39.5% in fiscal 2022. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow at 37% per annum over the next five years.

In comparison, DLR’s revenue and EPS have grown at CAGRs of 13.4% and 21.6%, respectively, over the past three years. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 3.8% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, and 6.5% in its fiscal year 2022. However, its EPS is expected to decline 72% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, and 37.3% in fiscal 2022. DLR’s EPS is expected to grow at 23.2% per annum over the next five years.

Profitability

EQIX’s trailing-12-month revenue is 1.48 times what DLR generates. EQIX is also more profitable, with a 35.90% levered FCF margin, versus DLR’s 22.30%.

Furthermore, EQIX’s 4.05%, 2.68%, and 2.90% respective ROE, ROA, and ROTC are higher than DLR’s 3.95%, 1.43%, and 1.54%.

Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP PEG , DLR is currently trading at 15.81x, which is 67.7% higher than EQIX’s 9.43x. And DLR’s forward 13.47x EV/S ratio is 15.8% higher than EQIX’s 11.87x.

So, EQIX is the more affordable stock.

POWR Ratings

EQIX has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. In comparison, DLR has an overall C rating, which translates to Neutral. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

EQIX has a B grade for Growth, which is consistent with analysts’ expectations that its EPS will increase in the near term. DLR has a C grade for Growth, which is in sync with analysts’ expectations that its EPS will decline in the coming months.

EQIX has a C grade for Quality. This is justified given EQIX's 2.90% trailing-12-month ROTC, which is 53.3% higher than the 1.90% industry average. On the other hand, DLR has a D Quality grade, which is consistent with its 1.54% trailing-12-month ROTC, which is 18.9% lower than the 1.90% industry average.

Of the four stocks in the REITs - Data Centers industry, EQIX is ranked first while DLR is ranked third.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also rated the stocks for Sentiment, Stability, Momentum, and Value. Click here to view all the EQIX ratings. Also, get all the DLR ratings here .

The Winner

Because the stock market is expected to remain under pressure on concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 and high inflation, REITs should witness increasing investor attention due to their high dividend yield. While both EQIX and DLR are expected to gain, we think it is better to bet on EQIX now because of its higher profitability, lower valuation, and better growth estimates.

Our research shows that odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an Overall Rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the other top-rated stocks in the REITs - Data Centers industry here .

EQIX shares were trading at $714.72 per share on Monday morning, down $6.86 (-0.95%). Year-to-date, EQIX has declined -15.50%, versus a -9.54% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlS9w_0duCigGk00

Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles.

More...

The post Equinix vs. Digital Realty Trust: Which REIT is a Better Buy? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Etsy (ETSY) Moves 3.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Etsy (ETSY) shares ended the last trading session 3.5% higher at $154.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 34.7% loss over the past four weeks. Etsy extended its rally, driven by the latest...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Digital Economy#Equinix#Eqix#Digital Realty Trust#Federal Reserve#Dlr#Choose France
Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer REITs to Buy

Dominant, well-run companies are usually the best options for conservative investors. Realty Income and Digital Realty are top names in the net -ease and data-center markets. Prologis and AvalonBay are industry leaders in the warehouse and apartment niches and would make great additions to your wish list. Wall Street has...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which Is a Better Buy?

It's no surprise that investors are interested in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC), the first in the asset class, was the single best-performing mainstream investment in the last decade, and it's not even close. Hundreds of other digital currencies have followed in its footsteps, with many putting up outsize returns of their own.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

PayPal Vs. Visa Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

The payment/fintech industry is attractive in general, thanks to strong fundamentals and growth tailwinds. Many stocks in this space have declined over the last year, which has led to declining valuations, making them more attractive investments.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Tech Stocks Vs. REITs: Which Are Better Investments In 2022?

Right now, a lot of investors are rushing to buy the dips in the tech sector. I want to preface this article by saying that I invest in both tech stocks and REITs. I wouldn't invest in just one or the other, as diversification is a core pillar of my philosophy when it comes to the investment world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

DocuSign faces a post-lockdown slowdown. Adobe will generate slower but more stable growth. One of these stocks is better insulated from the macro headwinds. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

Microsoft and Alphabet both crushed the market in 2021. Both stocks are still considered “safe haven” tech plays for 2022. But one of these stocks is getting a bit overheated, while the other one remains undervalued relative to its growth potential. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Better Buy for 2022: Coinbase vs. Robinhood Markets

Today I'll analyze and compare online trading platforms Coinbase Global (COIN) and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to determine which is currently the better buy. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global online trading platform market is expected to reach $12.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2028. This growth is projected to be fueled by the increasing demand for customized trading platforms from end-users and the integration of AI-based chatbot services. So, both Coinbase Global (COIN) and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) should benefit in the long term.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy