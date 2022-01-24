ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elio Pace

Cruise Ship Changes Course, Docks in Bahamas After U.S. Issues Arrest Warrant

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssPip_0duCibr700

A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers and crew members on board that was supposed to dock in Miami on Saturday headed to the Bahamas instead after the U.S. issued an arrest warrant over $1.2 million in unpaid fuel bills, the Daily Mail reports.

The luxury cruise ship, Crystal Symphony, is operated by Genting Hong Kong Ltd. The company has taken a financial hit since the pandemic's disruption of the travel industry. Peninsula Petroleum Far East filed the U.S. suit, which seeks a total of $4.6 million in unpaid fees for bunker fuel for three different Genting-owned ships, including Crystal Symphony.

On Wednesday, Crystal Cruises unexpectedly announced that operations would be suspended through at least April — a decision that coincided with Peninsula Petroleum Far East's filing. "This was an extremely difficult decision but a prudent one given the current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong," Crystal Cruises President Jack Anderson said in a statement.

Related: A Major Cruise Line Just Dropped its Vaccine Requirement for Cruises Leaving From Florida

Crystal Symphony's planned return to Miami was to be its final stop after 14 days sailing the Caribbean with 300 passengers and 400 crew members on board. Instead, the ship docked in Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday, and passengers had to take the ferry to Fort Lauderdale.

Elio Pace, a British musician performing aboard the ship, told the Daily Mail that the change of plans caught passengers and crew members completely by surprise. "That was quite extraordinary, to be in a position to have to perform to people, with them knowing the cruise line has gone into liquidation," Pace said. "This was a shock to everybody when we got the announcement on Wednesday."

A spokesperson for Crystal Cruises told Fox News that the company provided passengers with full-service overnight accomodations and arranged for ground transportation to local airports, but said the company can't comment on pending legal matters at this time.

Related: These Friends Met on a Cruise and Bonded Over Their Love of Dogs, Which They Turned into a $378-Million-a-Year Business

Comments / 1

Related
cheddar.com

Cruise Ship Wanted in U.S. Lawsuit Remains in the Bahamas

The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013. Scheduled to arrive in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the ship, with hundreds of passengers aboard, was diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Bahamas#Cruise Line#Ships#The Daily Mail#Crystal Symphony#Genting Hong Kong Ltd#Crystal Cruises#British#Fox News
The Independent

COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port Wednesday after less than two days at sea because several dozen crew members got infected with COVID-19.The pandemic also prompted a last-minute cancelation of another cruise that was scheduled to depart Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line said it was canceling sailings on eight of its ships in the U.S. and abroad to protect the health and safety of guests, crew members and communities.Cheryl Rogers, of Starke, Florida was among the passengers that were returned to Miami on the Norwegian Pearl, which had only left...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US coast guard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida coast

The US coast guard is searching for 39 people who were on board a boat that capsized 45 miles off the Florida coast.Officials say that the alarm was raised when a survivor clinging to the overturned vessel was rescued by a passing craft east of the state’s Fort Pierce Inlet.The survivor says that the group, none of whom had life jackets, left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night when they encountered bad weather.The coast guard says that they are dealing with a “suspected human smuggling venture”.“Coast guard air and surface asset crews are actively searching for people in...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

Many people dream of living on the water. It often doesn’t even matter where, as long as the views are spectacular and the water clean. Many people like beach homes in warm climates, which is a major reason Americans move to states like Florida. Others like winter sports and have beach homes in places like […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elio Pace
The Independent

Every US passenger cruise currently has Covid cases on board

Every passenger cruise currently sailing in US waters has reported Covid-19 cases onboard.All 92 ships have now met the threshold for investigation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports the Washington Post.At the beginning of the new year, the US’s national public health agency issued a warning against taking cruises, even for those who are fully vaccinated, after a huge surge in cases onboard.More than 5,000 infections were recorded on passenger ships in the last two weeks of December 2021, compared to just 162 in the first two weeks of the same month.“The virus that causes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

In Pictures: Giant ships and crashing waves as we headed to the beach in 2021

The waters around the United Kingdom experienced weather extremes during the 12 months of 2021.Storms Arwen and Barra wreaked havoc on many coastline areas as the year ended, but the summer heatwaves saw thousands flock to beaches in search of sand, sea and sun.But come rain or shine… or even gusting wind, the British public still loves to get out on the waves for a spot of leisure activity.And some brave souls take it one stage further, an October dip in the sea is not for the faint-hearted.Brighton in the autumn sun seems a much more agreeable affair.A pilot had...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Florida boat capsize: Coast Guard begins recovering bodies as sole survivor found

The Coast Guard has recovered one body as the search continues for 38 people more people off the ocast of Florida following the capsizing of a boat believed to be used in human smuggling.The discovery of one body comes after a sole survivor was found in the water on Tuesday, clinging to the partially capsized vessel.Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian told the Tampa Bay Times: “It is dire. The longer they remain in the water ... exposed to the marine environment ... with every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and more unlikely” that people will be pulled from...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be piloted by human smugglers capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Throw Social in Delray Beach, One Lebanese in Sunrise

Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Throw Social, Delray Beach A 12,000-square-foot entertainment village on Delray Beach’s Atlantic Avenue is now open inside former clubby ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy