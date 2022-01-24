ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That time Betty White stood up for a Black dancer -- and the impact it has had since

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White has rightfully been remembered fondly for many aspects of her legendary career ever since she died at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. One such reason White is so legendary was how she stood up for a...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
CinemaBlend

SNL Alum Bill Hader Recalls The Sweet Exchange He Had With Betty White After Their Famous Scared Straight Sketch

Betty White definitely left a lasting mark on TV, as she delighted multiple generations of viewers with her legendary comedic chops. Though she was best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls (and its spinoff), she's also remembered for her impeccable work as a host on Saturday Night Live. The late actress hosted the variety show in 2010, and it was definitely an episode to remember. Now, SNL alum Bill Hader has recalled a sweet exchange he had with White after one of the sketches.
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Betty White

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Betty White. She’s an adult domestic shorthair cat with a friendly personality that lives up to her beloved namesake. Monday, Jan. 17, would have been the actress’ 100th...
ETOnline.com

What Betty White Had to Say About Turning 100 (Exclusive)

Betty White had just one wish for her 100th birthday -- to spend it with Robert Redford. While the actress and comedian sadly died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the of 99, she was looking forward to the big day and possibly spending it with the All The President's Men actor.
101 WIXX

Donate To Honor Betty White!!

Betty White would have been 100 on January 17th. As you know, we lost this beautiful icon at 99 years old on December 31st. One of the many legacies that Betty White left behind is her LOVE of animals. She worked with shelters and rescues over her long career and loved and cared for many animals.
kyma.com

The Betty White Challenge

(CNN Newsource) - She was our golden girl--and Monday -- betty white would have been 100 years old. In honor of her life and legacy -- consider this: the Betty White challenge. Betty said her passion-- what she loved most in the world was animals. Your challenge, should you choose...
9News

Hundreds show up for Betty White parade in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of revelers bundled up, braved the cold and marched through New Orleans’ French Quarter to honor the life of actress and animal rights activist Betty White Sunday. The iconic Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore actress, who became beloved because of her longevity, self-deprecating...
thewarriorwire.org

America’s Golden Girl: The Life and Times of Betty White

“Darling, you were supposed to explore the galaxy, not fill it.”- Betty White. A golden girl in every sense of the word, actress Betty White was widely regarded as the purest heart in Hollywood. White was raised in California, leading a particularly typical life until her radio debut in the early 1940’s. Soon after kick starting a radio career, the host decided to leap into a different path. In 1952, at the age of 30, White co-founded Bandy Productions and spun herself into the world of television.
UCSD Guardian

Remembering Betty White

Take a look at legendary actress and TV’s Golden Girl Betty White’s groundbreaking career, and the impact she had on film, television, and the world after her passing. “The world looks different now,” said actor Ryan Reynolds after the world was saddened by the passing of iconic and widely-loved actress Betty White, who died on Friday December 31, 2021, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. The news brought forth a wave of posts in tribute to her prolific, decade-spanning career from many celebrities who worked with her over the years. Some of these included Sandra Bullock and Ryan Renolds, who starred with her in “The Proposal,” Don Cheadle who was one of her co-stars on “The Golden Palace,” and other celebrities including Jamie Lee-Curtis, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share her condolences saying, “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her…I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”
katsfm.com

How Betty White’s Legacy Can and Will Impact the Yakima Valley

Wouldn't it be incredible to know that after you leave this place, everybody agrees it just wasn't enough time spent here! That's what happened when the one and only Betty White left us on December 31st, 2021. She was planning a big old television shindig, that we will still have...
Time Out Global

Betty White Centennial Celebration

Did you know Betty White was born in Oak Park? She didn't stay there for long—the White family moved to the Los Angeles area when baby Betty was around a year old—but Oak Park still claims hometown status. Case in point: You can attend a celebration in the...
