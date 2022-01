BTC Price Slumps as Bitcoin Struggles below $38k High– January 25, 2022. Following the January 22 price slump, BTC/USD price fell to $33,855 low as Bitcoin struggles below $38k high. At the bottom of the chart, BTC’s price has been correcting upward as the market reaches the high of $37,190. The recent price slump resulted in the cryptocurrency reaching the oversold region of the market. Buyers will attempt to break above the $40,000 psychological price level.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO