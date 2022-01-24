Manchester City's Plans for Liam Delap During Second-Half of the Season Revealed in New Report

As Sergio Aguero found the exit door at the end of last season, many supporters at the Etihad Stadium were expecting a breakthrough campaign for rising forward Liam Delap, after an impressive 2020/21 season.

However, much to the disappointment of many - none more than Delap himself, the 18 year-old has endured a frustrating opening few months this season, battling with injuries and delayed recoveries.

As such, many would argue that Liam Delap has missed several opportunities for first-team action, in both the short-lived Carabao Cup campaign of the autumn, and the FA Cup third round clash with Swindon Town.

However, according to the information of Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City have devised a plan to bring Delap back to action during the second-half of the campaign.

The Manchester Evening News report that City are planning for Delap to build back his fitness in Under-23 matches as well as training with the first team squad, and have an ambition for the teenager to contribute to the first team in the season that remains.

Manchester City have an upcoming FA Cup fourth round clash looming at the start of February, against Championship side Fulham - a game that, while possibly appealing to Liam Delap, may come too early in terms of the player's recovery from injury.

Delap has however returned to full first-team training, and given that the club are currently in a two-week winter break, the England youth forward may have enough time to get up to speed and feature as part of the matchday squad on February 5th.

