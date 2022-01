Nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® were announced today, with The Walt Disney Company receiving an impressive 16 nods across 11 categories. On the television side, Hulu leads the pack with eight of those nominations, including three for Only Murders in the Building (read about the killer cast here), two apiece for The Great and The Handmaid’s Tale, and one for Dopesick. Cynthia Erivo also earned a nomination for her role in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha (read about how the limited series honors the Queen of Soul here), while Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki are both contenders for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. On the film side, Nightmare Alley’s Cate Blanchett, The Eyes of Tammy Faye’s Jessica Chastain, and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose are being recognized for their individual performances, and Marvel Studios’ Black Widow and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings are up for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO