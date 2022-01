A well-established trend exists when it comes to new Aston Martins, stretching back quite a few years now. There's a great deal of excitement about the latest model, which looks fantastic and makes an incredible noise, but when it comes to the driving, it leaves something to be desired. It happened with the V8 Vantage (noticeably improved with the 4.7-litre engine) and with the Rapide, which got a whole lot better as an 'S' with more power and a new gearbox. It's still the case today, in fact; the DB11 AMR was such a step on from the standard V12 just a couple of years after launch that the latter was discontinued, and the Vantage F1 Edition feels exactly like what that car should have been from the get-go.

BUYING CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO