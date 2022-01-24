ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi RS4 (B5) | Spotted

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunch colours are important. Often the cars seen in the first adverts and press drives will be the same shade, and, as parents always say, you only get one chance at a first impression. Sometimes it's great, like the Chicane Grey for the McLaren 675LT; sometimes it's not so great, like...

Pistonheads

BMW 335i Touring (F31) | PH Fleet

That Christmas Sunday Service was fun, wasn't it? Seems ages ago now already, but it was so nice to see cars and PHers in real life once more. Hope you all enjoyed the stickers! It was on my way home from Caffeine & Machine, though, that I noticed a problem with the 335i. Parked up to take some photos in the sunshine that had replaced the showers, something caught my eye: on the nice new front Michelins, it said 'Primacy 4', where it should have said 'Pilot Sport 4'. Kwik Fit had put the wrong tyres on. Having charged me for the right ones. D'oh.
CARS
carwow.co.uk

New Audi A4 spotted: price, specs and release date

A new generation of the Audi A4 is in the offing, with prototypes of the ‘Avant’ estate variant spotted testing. This key alternative to the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class could arrive late in 2023, launching with petrol and diesel engines. New Audi A4 design. If there’s...
CARS
Pistonheads

Aston Martin DBX 'S' teased ahead of unveil

Even when Aston makes something monstrously powerful, it doesn't tend to go OTT with the styling. Only those in the know are aware that a DBS Superleggera has more power than a McLaren 720S, and even the one-off Victor - with the One-77's V12 - wasn't festooned with add-ons. Unless it's a track focused special, wild aero isn't really the Aston way - and it seems like the same will happen again with the upcoming DBX.
CARS
Pistonheads

Maserati Gransport | Spotted

What's happened to Maserati in the last decade or so? The once formidable company, founded by Alfieri Maserati more than a century ago, is one of the true legends of the game. It has the sort of back catalogue that would put George Michael's to shame - yet some of its more recent offerings (the halo-grade mid-engined MC20 notwithstanding) have failed to cut the mustard. Assuming you want something more than a trident slapped on your bonnet, that is.
CARS
Pistonheads

Mini Recharged aims to electrify classic models

"The conversion of classic Minis to an electric drive combines traditional values with future-oriented technology." You gotta love a press release. If you can tell us what "future-orientated" means when BMW-Mini is sticking a bit of definitely very current battery tech into a classic Mini, then you're better at this game than we are. But that there is the nub of this announcement.
CARS
Pistonheads

Infiniti G37 S | High Mile Club

Although not having Nissan's latest sports car (yes, we're still upset) available in Europe is a shame, it's an understandable move. By their nature, twin-turbo V6s aren't exactly efficient, and the Z car ethos clashes somewhat with the (much less interesting) lifestyle conveyed by the rest of the manufacturer's range. Add to that the fact the old 370Z didn't sell enormously well anyway, and the decision was pretty much made for Nissan. A pity, but a predictable one.
CARS
Pistonheads

Ford Capri 3.0 S | Spotted

You know you want it, right? Indeed, back in 1969 Ford launched the Capri with almost that tagline. "The car you always promised yourself." If you couldn't afford the high-roller stakes required for a two-door coupe from the likes of Aston Martin, Jaguar or Mercedes, no problem. Finally, here was the chance to drive something in the same mould - something with a far swoopier roofline than the dowdy Hunter, Viva, or Cortina you were used to. The post-war good times had come to Britain at last.
CARS
Pistonheads

Ferrari FF | Spotted

Assuming all goes to plan, Ferrari's new Purosangue SUV will be shown to the world this year. Nothing quite validates an idea like Maranello getting on board with it, and having witnessed the success of cars like the Lamborghini Urus, the manufacturer has been compelled to join the super SUV fray. But not with an SUV, of course - the Purosangue will be an FUV, or 'Ferrari Utility Vehicle'...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: McLaren’s 765LT Spider Is a Nimble Beast That Earns Its Place Atop a Very Elite List

“Perhaps the LT [Longtail] brand is what I’m proudest of,” mentioned former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, who stepped down in October of last year. “The cars are daily usable and very exciting even at low speeds, yet they’re amazing on a track. They absolutely hit the spot for McLaren, and for me.” Our conversation took place on a balmy late-summer day in 2020, looking across Silverstone’s pit lane. It was the launch of the 765LT, and Flewitt had just driven several flat-out laps in McLaren’s latest Longtail. Next it was my turn, and the now-sold-out supercar performed just as Flewitt promised. The...
CARS
Pistonheads

Ariel Atom 3 | PH Used Buying Guide

Available for £37,000 (see Verdict text) 2.0-litre Type R inline four, NA or supercharged, rear-wheel drive. You really don't need a supercharged one to go fast. Demand outstripping supply, so values aren't going down. Search for a used Ariel Atom here. Seems hard to believe, but the Ariel Atom...
CARS
Pistonheads

Ford Escort 1.6 LX | Shed of the Week

Righto, get your online pencils sharpened up, it's Escort time again. Actually, 'again' is a bit harsh as we've only ever had two other Escorts in the last ten years of this column. One was an XR3i convertible. The other was a gen-six five-door, like today's shed, but powered (if you'll excuse the word) by the depressingly feeble 59hp SOHC Endura 8-valve engine, a muleish thing that could trace its ancestry back to the late 1940s and that was well suited to the term 'lump'.
CARS
Pistonheads

Smart ForTwo Crossblade for sale

Normally I have a penchant for things rare and big and preferably vee-eighty. Six cylinders are also fine, but today's spotted has just half that number. It is rare, though. It's a Smart ForTwo Crossblade. Right, stop sniggering at the back. Yes, this one is the price of a new Volkswagen Polo, but £22,000 isn't an erroneous blip on the fiscal scatter graph of the genre. It's at the upper end of what they go for, sure - but not outlandishly priced by any means. And as I said, it's rare; a lot rarer than a Volkswagen Polo. Have you ever seen one on the road, in the flesh? No, I didn't think so, because they built just 2,000 of them back in 2002. Each one is individually numbered, and Robbie Williams bought number eight.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Everrati Series IIa Land Rover | PH Review

A heart transplant is always going to be about the most serious medical procedure going, and that is only slightly less true for cars than it is for people. While our collective motoring future seems almost certain to be electric, the idea of converting existing classics to become EVs is a much more controversial one, especially given the gentle use most older ones typically receive. Arguments on the merits of such electro-mods will likely continue to, and even through, the ban on the sale of new combustion engines.
CARS
Pistonheads

New three-wheeled Morgan due next month

The announcement of another Morgan with three wheels was always going to be a big deal, thanks to the popularity of the old 3-Wheeler and the significance of the layout in Morgan history. Put it this way: there's a whole lot less to the back catalogue without the three-wheeled ones. Now we know the new one - note a 3-Wheeler name hasn't yet been confirmed - will make its debut on February 24th.
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: The New $2.6 Million Lamborghini Countach Just Hit the Streets for the First Time

After wowing crowds at Pebble Beach last August, the new Lamborghini Countach has made a decidedly dramatic debut on public roads. The hybrid supercar, which was designed in honor of the original Countach’s 50th birthday, tore through the Italian countryside with two of its formative predecessors in tow: the first Countach LP 400 to roll off the line and the last Countach 25th Anniversary model ever produced. Aside from the sheer spectacle, the trio’s ride highlighted the evolution of the iconic Raging Bull from an angular ‘80s ride to a futuristic four-wheeler. The commemorative edition is known officially as the Countach LPI...
CARS
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers. The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions. The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into...
CARS
Robb Report

Lamborghini Will Not Make Pure Gas-Powered Cars After This Year

The Raging Bull is waving the checkered flag on combustion engines. If you missed out on grabbing one of Lamborghini’s last pure gas-powered V-12s last year, chances are it won’t get any easier in the future. The Italian marque is set to make the complete switch to plug-in hybrid models after 2022, as part of its nearly $2 billion investment in electrification. “It will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines,” president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview with Bloomberg. Lamborghini’s “Cor Tauri” blueprint for an electrified future was first announced last May when Winkelmann said the automaker...
CARS
whathifi.com

Sonos Premium Sound System (Audi Q4 e-tron) review

Sonos has hit the ground running with its first in-car sound system, producing a fun, musical set-up that echoes the character of its wireless speakers. Sonos’ multi-room offering is so extensive it offers a wireless speaker for every space in your house. Over the last few years, it’s extended its reach even further by introducing portable speakers to take out of the home and on your travels. Heck, it’s even teamed up with IKEA to put a speaker in a photo frame. So what’s the next natural step? Take Sonos into your car, obviously.
ELECTRONICS
Pistonheads

One-of-18 Aston Martin DB9 Sports Pack for sale

A well-established trend exists when it comes to new Aston Martins, stretching back quite a few years now. There's a great deal of excitement about the latest model, which looks fantastic and makes an incredible noise, but when it comes to the driving, it leaves something to be desired. It happened with the V8 Vantage (noticeably improved with the 4.7-litre engine) and with the Rapide, which got a whole lot better as an 'S' with more power and a new gearbox. It's still the case today, in fact; the DB11 AMR was such a step on from the standard V12 just a couple of years after launch that the latter was discontinued, and the Vantage F1 Edition feels exactly like what that car should have been from the get-go.
BUYING CARS

