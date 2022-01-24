Audi RS4 (B5) | Spotted

Normally I have a penchant for things rare and big and preferably vee-eighty. Six cylinders are also fine, but today's spotted has just half that number. It is rare, though. It's a Smart ForTwo Crossblade. Right, stop sniggering at the back. Yes, this one is the price of a new Volkswagen Polo, but £22,000 isn't an erroneous blip on the fiscal scatter graph of the genre. It's at the upper end of what they go for, sure - but not outlandishly priced by any means. And as I said, it's rare; a lot rarer than a Volkswagen Polo. Have you ever seen one on the road, in the flesh? No, I didn't think so, because they built just 2,000 of them back in 2002. Each one is individually numbered, and Robbie Williams bought number eight.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO