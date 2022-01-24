Improving educational and behavioral outcomes for children and youth with disabilities program grant

I would like to comment on the recent letters to the editor regarding the Corvallis School District requesting funds to hire a behavior coach. I’m a retired special education teacher who specialized in working with children with emotional and behavior disorders. I frequently worked with behavior coaches, also known as behavior specialists. They are highly trained professionals who know how to work with children diagnosed with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder, attention deficit disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
