Improving educational and behavioral outcomes for children and youth with disabilities program grant

By Nickolas Bagley
 2 days ago

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state,...

bransonmo.gov

Parks & Recreation Receives grant for Youth Scholarship Program

The City of Branson’s Parks & Recreation Department has received a $4,900 grant from the Skaggs Legacy Endowment to fund its Youth Scholarship Program which allows children to participate in its programs at a greatly reduced cost. Parks & Recreation programs typically range from $35 to $65 for area...
BRANSON, MO
Cleveland-area education and healthcare for low-income communities grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Healthcare, Education, Healthcare Access, Low-Income Families, Lo.
ADVOCACY
san francisco state university

SF State program lets incarcerated youth pursue higher education

Alex is getting an opportunity that can be rare for incarcerated transitional youth like him: a college education. He recently finished a college-level course and says he gained not only a better understanding of ethnic studies, but also a sense of belonging. “It’s just a really great feeling,” said Alex...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
uky.edu

College of Education Receives Grant to Train Educators and Applied Behavior Analysts Collaboratively

LEXINGTON, KY. (Jan. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky College of Education has received $1,250,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to provide tuition support to students pursuing interdisciplinary training in the applied behavior analysis and interdisciplinary early childhood education (IECE) master’s degree programs. “Students...
LEXINGTON, KY
NEWS10 ABC

HVCC program to help students with disabilities

Albany shelter prepares for NYS eviction moratorium to end. As Rotterdam town board seeks to calm residents, legal expert weighs in on tax solutions. Experts suggest mask upgrade to combat Omicron. Health insurers prepare for Biden...
ALBANY, NY
Asia Media

Ellen Pearlstein receives federal grant for preservation education program

Ellen Pearlstein, a professor in the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies and the UCLA/Getty Conservation Program, has received a grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities for her preservation education program. The federal agency recently announced its dedicating $24.7 million to support 208 humanities projects across the...
ADVOCACY
Democrat-Herald

Letter: Behavior coaches can help children

I would like to comment on the recent letters to the editor regarding the Corvallis School District requesting funds to hire a behavior coach. I’m a retired special education teacher who specialized in working with children with emotional and behavior disorders. I frequently worked with behavior coaches, also known as behavior specialists. They are highly trained professionals who know how to work with children diagnosed with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder, attention deficit disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
KIDS
Charlotte Stories

Mission Possible Grant Program helps Carolina Youth Coalition Launch Virtual Mentoring Program

This innovative grant helps nonprofits uncover ways to more efficiently and effectively position people to climb the economic ladder to transform their lives and the lives of their families. Many nonprofits need additional funding, but they also need a gentle hand-on-the-shoulder to offer guidance and insight. Mission Possible is one of the only local grants that provides nonprofits with both.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ket.org

LGBTQ Healthcare: Removing the Stigma, Improving the Outcome

Gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender and queer patients often delay health care for fear of bias or judgment. Dr. Tuckson interviews Dr. Karen Williamson Krigger, family medicine physician at UofL Health, about how the medical community can better address the needs of LGBTQ patients.
HEALTH
youthtoday.org

A research-based practice guide to reduce youth gun and gang/group violence

“The practical recommendations laid out in this guide are intended to support approaches specifically focused on reducing the number of lives lost to gun violence and keeping young people at greatest risk of becoming perpetrators or victims of gun violence alive and free from incarceration and other forms of punishment and control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nmu.edu

Education Program Receives Grant

Northern Michigan University is one of three state institutions to receive grant funding to pursue accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Northern offers a fully online early childhood education master's degree program through NMU Global Campus. “This will put NMU in rare company as...
MARQUETTE, MI
beautypackaging.com

Monat Supports Youth Education & Mentorship Programs with Limited-Edition Duo

Monat Global Corp. has launched a limited-edition Pamper Me Duo to support youth education and mentorship programs across the globe. The company is donating 100% of the net profits from the product, which includes More than a Mist by Monat and More than a Lather by Monat. The duo is available now through Feb. 28 or while supplies last.
CHARITIES
city-countyobserver.com

Better Outcomes For Troubled Youth

All Hoosier children deserve the opportunity to succeed, and it’s a priority of mine to help troubled youth get back on the right path. Youth who end up in our state’s juvenile justice system often face underlying issues, such as mental health and substance abuse issues, abandonment, homelessness and trauma. I want better outcomes for these children and authored legislation to improve the state’s juvenile justice system.
KIDS
rossford.com

After-school program invites unique guests to educate children

The Community Learning Center at Rossford Elementary School recently launched a fun learning opportunity for students enrolled in the before and after school care program. “This school year, due to special funding, we are able to offer unique and exciting enrichment opportunities for CLC students,” said Taylor Sickler, program quality coordinator. “The enrichment series will include art, music,…
ROSSFORD, OH

