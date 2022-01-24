ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train in vain: All aboard for season three of TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third season of TNT's Snowpiercer debuts Monday night at 9 p.m. ET. The action-packed drama concerns a massive train carrying the last remnants of humanity on a non-stop journey around the globe, after the entire planet becomes a frozen wasteland. It's a high-concept plot, but star Daveed Diggs believes that...

‘Snowpiercer’ Star Alison Wright Fills Us In On Season 3 —It’s Not Going to Be Easy

The postapocalyptic thrill ride, Snowpiercer, returns for Season 3 on TNT (Monday, Jan. 24) with some hope for a possible warm location to restart civilization. But the current uninhabitable frozen world really isn’t the survivors’ main problem. When last we left the divided group, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) plotted to take back Snowpiercer from the unhinged and sadistic Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean). Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) made it back to the research station after the train passed her by on her scheduled pickup, but it appears she didn’t survive the elongated isolation. Layton and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) are now on the 10-car pirate train, while Ruth got stuck with Wilford, leaving us very, very concerned. Here we catch up with Wright to get insights into her character’s predicament.
