Train in vain: All aboard for season three of TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’

The Snowpiercer season 3 premiere is going to be on TNT one week from Monday; there’s no better time than the present to look ahead!. First things first, let’s start off here with the title for this episode: “The Tortoise and the Hare.” There’s a fantastic message about patience within that and, of course, we tend to think that this is connected somehow to what we’re seeing on the show itself. Someone may get a little bit too eager in their quest for resolution and because of that, cause themselves a little bit of trouble.

