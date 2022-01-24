The Art Directors Guild Announces Nominees for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, to be held on March 5, 2022

Production designer Ida Random, best known for her work on Rain Man, The Big Chill and Silverado, will receive the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th annual ADG Awards, which are slated to be held March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Random’s career spanned 42 years and more than 30 films, highlighted by an Academy Award nomination for Rain Man in 1988. Additional credits include The War of The Roses, Hoffa, Body Double, Wyatt Earp, The Postman, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Throw Momma From the Train, Chasing Mavericks and the remake of Roots TV miniseries.
Born in Scotland, Random...
