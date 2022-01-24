The Art Directors Guild Announces Nominees for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, to be held on March 5, 2022

The Omicron surge has forced another change in the movie awards-season calendar, with the Producers Guild of America saying Thursday it has decided to postpone its 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards. The ceremony, originally scheduled for February 26, will now take place on Saturday, March 19, still at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. Because of the postponement, nominations for the Children’s, Sports, and Short-Form categories have been shifted to a January 18 announcement date. Those had been scheduled to arrive today. The winners in those aforementioned categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ Nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York the...

