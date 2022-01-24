ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

The Art Directors Guild Announces Nominees for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, to be held on March 5, 2022

By Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Art Directors Guild Announces Nominations for 26th Annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoregamer.com

Nominees For 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Revealed

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nomineeds for he 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the peer-juried awards show. For the sixth year the award show will be co-hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller, who will reveal the winners during a livestream on February 24 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Fifty-nine games released in 2021 have received nominations, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leading the pack with nine nominations with Deathloop in a close second place with eight nominations. Academy members will begin voting to. A complete list of nominees can be seen here.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Producers Guild Awards Postponed Until Mid-March Amid Omicron Surge

The Omicron surge has forced another change in the movie awards-season calendar, with the Producers Guild of America saying Thursday it has decided to postpone its 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards. The ceremony, originally scheduled for February 26, will now take place on Saturday, March 19, still at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. Because of the postponement, nominations for the Children’s, Sports, and Short-Form categories have been shifted to a January 18 announcement date. Those had been scheduled to arrive today. The winners in those aforementioned categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ Nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York the...
ENTERTAINMENT
wnypapers.com

Final voting for 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards now open

28th Annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 27, on TNT & TBS. Final voting for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is now open for all eligible SAG-AFTRA members, SAG Awards Executive Producer Jon Brockett announced. Voting closes on Friday, Feb. 25 (3 p.m. ET). Winners will be revealed onstage at the SAG Awards. For voting information, visit www.sagawards.org/voting. The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 (8 p.m.), from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Directors Guild#Awards Ceremony#Production Design#Motion Pictures#Television#Iatse#Adg
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rain Man’ Production Designer Ida Random to Receive ADG Lifetime Achievement Award

Production designer Ida Random, best known for her work on Rain Man, The Big Chill and Silverado, will receive the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th annual ADG Awards, which are slated to be held March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Random’s career spanned 42 years and more than 30 films, highlighted by an Academy Award nomination for Rain Man in 1988. Additional credits include The War of The Roses, Hoffa, Body Double, Wyatt Earp, The Postman, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,  Throw Momma From the Train, Chasing Mavericks and the remake of Roots TV miniseries. Born in Scotland, Random...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Campion to Receive Honor at Art Directors Guild Awards

Jane Campion is set to be honored a the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards. The Power of the Dog director will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG announced Friday. The 26th annual ceremony is set to return with a live event on March 5 at at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and television industry has enhanced the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cruella,’ ‘The Green Knight,’ Among Art Directors Guild Awards Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced the nominations for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards in motion pictures, television, commercial and music video categories. A live-in person ceremony is scheduled to be held March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for period feature film are The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story. In the fantasy feature category, the guild nominated Cruella, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Green Knight and Shang Chi and the Legend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
lagunabeachvibe.com

The Annual "Art Star Awards" Are Back!

Laguna Beach, CA, - The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) is pleased to announce the return of its annual Art Star Awards following a two-year postponement due to the uncertainty and challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Dubbed Laguna’s version of the Academy Awards for the Arts, the 14th Annual Art Star Awards will take place Sunday, April 24, 2022, at [seven-degrees] in Laguna Beach and will celebrate the recipients and nominees that would have been recognized at the 2020 Arts Stars event.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Variety

Producers Guild Awards Pushed to March Over COVID-Concerns

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards is the latest event to be postponed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, the Producers Guild of America has announced. The new ceremony will take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 26. Attendees for the ceremony will need to provide proof of vaccination and booster, if eligible, and a recent negative COVID-19 test. Nominations for the children’s, sports and short-form categories will now be announced on Tuesday, January 18. The winners in those categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Zola’ & ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Among 2022 Costume Designer Guild Awards Nominees

The Costume Designer Guild announced their nominees for the 2022 CDG Awards and there were actually some major surprises. Sure, Jenny Beaven’s work in “Cruella” and Janty Yates’ frocks in “House of Gucci” earned respective category nominations, but few would have expected Derica Cole Washington‘s work in “Zola” or Ruth E. Carter’s designs in “Coming 2 America” to be remembered. And on the television side, Shawna Trpcic landed “The Book of Boba Fett” a nomination, Cho Sang-kyung’s “Squid Game” designs more industry love and, of course, Heidi Bivens‘s no-so teenage looks saw “Euphoria” recognized.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Gets Imax Re-Release – Film News in Brief

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is getting a re-release on Imax starting Wednesday in several markets, with tickets being sold through AMC. Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel received an ASC nomination Tuesday for his work on the Apple Original Films/A24 production, which was shot in black and white. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in the Joel Coen film. Among the venues screening the film as Oscar voting kicks off are Los Angeles’ Burbank 30 and Century City 15, New York’s Lincoln Square 13, Atlanta’s North Point 12, Austin’s Barton Creek 14 and Boston’s Common 19. Other cities include Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego,...
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Drama Writers Guild Awards 2022 Nominees Announced

Congratulations to GENERAL HOSPITAL, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, and DAYS OF OUR LIVES, who are nominated in the Daytime Drama category for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards. THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL was not included because the soap chose not to submit itself this year. “Congrats to all, especially my amazing team of writers at DAYS!” enthused headwriter Ron Carlivati on Twitter when the news was announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

ASC Awards Nominations Include ‘Dune’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Belfast’

The American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday unveiled nominations for its 36th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography. The society’s marquee Feature Film nominees include Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Greig Fraser for Dune, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog and Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast. Last year, the ASC awarded Mank‘s Erik Messerschmidt with the Feature Film trophy, on his way to winning the Cinematography Oscar for the black-and-white film. This year, Belfast and Macbeth are also both black and white, along with for that...
MOVIES
Deadline

32nd Annual Gotham Awards Get Date

The 32nd Annual Gotham Awards will take place on November 28, with the 2022 Gotham Week set for September 18-23, The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today. The Gotham Awards are recognized as one of the leading honors for independent film and television, providing early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series as they move through awards season, with statuettes doled out in New York City. Like past iterations, the 2022 Gotham Week will consist of a Project Market and assorted Conference programming. At the 31st Gotham Awards, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on...
MOVIES
Variety

Adult Swim Appoints Gill Austin as VP and Creative Director of Creative Production

Adult Swim has elevated Gill Austin as VP and creative director of creative production, the WarnerMedia network announced today. Austin has been with the company since 1996, working on one of its early precursors— Space Ghost Coast to Coast. In his promoted position, Austin will report to Tricia Melton, CMO of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics group. “Gill is an OG when it comes to Adult Swim, so he’s the perfect fit to lead the team that creates unique and surprising content for both fans and partners,” Melton said in a statement. A graduate of Sewanee: The University of...
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy