Julian Edelman watched $100,000 go down the drain in a span of two weeks. Thanks to a sweet hook-up from his friends over at WynnBet, Edelman had the opportunity to put down two sizable bets before the start of the 2021 NFL playoffs. The retired wide receiver put down $50,000 on his former team, the New England Patriots, to win the AFC and another $50K for an NFC champion bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are quarterbacked by his longtime teammate, Tom Brady.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO