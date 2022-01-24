ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Today in History

Durango Herald
 3 days ago

Today is Friday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2022. There are 330 days left in the year. On Feb. 4, 1783, Britain's King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War. On this date:. In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Durango Herald

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there.
MILITARY
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Lisa Eichhorn
Person
Kyla Kenedy
Person
Gavin Degraw
Person
George Washington
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of The Senate#Legislature#History Today#Southern#British#Soviet#Chicago Transit Authority#Facebook#Harvard
TIME

Half the U.S. Believes Another Civil War Is Likely. Here Are the 5 Steps We Must Take to Avoid That

An astonishing moment occurred at the apex of the horrifying violence that erupted on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Michael Fanone , a Washington D.C. police officer and military veteran, was yanked out from behind a police barricade and thrown down into a mob of incensed, feverish pro-Trump rioters and then viciously beaten, tasered, doused with chemical irritants, and threatened to be murdered with his own firearm. His screams of anguish and desperation had little affect on the horde, until finally he pleaded, “I have kids.” Somehow, this seemed to matter. A moment later, a small group from the mob surrounded Fanone, buffered him from the violence, and ushered him through the mayhem back to the safety of his fellow officers.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Country
China
KARK 4 News

Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August. CBS 8 in San Diego reports the carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy