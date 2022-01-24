How To Make Your Home Offer Irresistible to Sellers

This article first appeared on iCatCare here. Your cat’s happiness is greatly influenced by how you behave and what kind of lifestyle you offer – as the cat is a territorial species, the environment is everything! First of all, therefore, you need to get the cat-related equipment and facilities right, particularly if you keep your cat exclusively indoors or give it restricted access outside. Even if you haven’t made the decision to have a housebound cat, you may have to confine yours indoors due to ill health or have one that chooses to only go out occasionally because it is nervous or getting old. Having said all that, there is no reason why the following suggestions for a cat friendly home shouldn’t apply to all pet cats, even those with free access to outdoors!

