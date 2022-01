For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now that tax season is here, it's time to start collecting your documents and preparing your tax return. One IRS notice to keep and examine for your taxes this year is Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment. That IRS letter will show how much stimulus money you received in 2021 and whether or not you're eligible for more.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO