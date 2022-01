CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a month after she collapsed during a City Council meeting in December, Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) was back in the council chamber at City Hall on Wednesday, and thanked her fellow aldermen and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for rushing to her side after she suffered “heart problems” in December. “I wanted to thank all of my colleagues for their love and tender care,” Austin said at Wednesday’s council meeting. Austin slumped over in her chair during the last City Council meeting on Dec. 15, prompting Lightfoot to call a brief recess for a “medical emergency.” The mayor and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO