TOMORROW: Neighborhood Watch Meeting

It's a simple program that can have a big impact on your neighborhood! It takes all of us working to fight crime and make a difference.

The Neighborhood Watch Program was designed to keep citizens informed of activity occurring in their neighborhoods by forming watch groups within their neighborhoods. It's a neighbor-helping-neighbor program that has assisted in reducing crime within our community.

This program is an alliance between the citizens of Odessa and law enforcement. Citizens become the extra set of eyes and ears for law enforcement, reporting suspicious activity to police, along with working together to resolve problem areas.