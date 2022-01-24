ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Character Poster Spotlights Thundercat As The Modification Artist

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs per usual, Disney+ has released a new character poster for The Book of Boba Fett, this time spotlighting the unnamed body modification artist who saved Fennec Shand after she was left for dead during the events of The Mandalorian. The character was actually played by...

comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 ENDING EXPLAINED

Here's a recap of The Book of Boba Fett's explosive third episode... The Book of Boba Fett continues with an explosive third chapter titled "The Streets of Mos Espa", which was directed by Robert Rodriguez. And this time, you'll be delighted to know that the latest episode spends a lot more time in Boba's present than it does his past, and even packs a few surprising punches during its 30-minute runtime.
lordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute – The Book of Boba Fett Premiere

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord King David to discuss their takes on the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. The show was first announced that is coming to Disney+ in December of 2020.
Esquire

The Book of Boba Fett

I had a feeling during this week's episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Maybe you got it, too. It was around the time when the show introduced a merry band of droided-out gang members, riding around multi-colored bikes. It returned when Danny Trejo appeared as a mysterious Rancor keeper. Finally, I knew what it was when I saw that, like Episode One, Robert Rodriguez directed this installment.
The Ringer

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are calling upon the three families to talk about all things Book of Boba Fett in the latest episode (06:17). They discuss the episode’s colorful gang of cyborg youths, baby rancors, and sniveling mayoral assistants that give Boba a bunch of trouble. Later, they call upon listeners to ask about the subject of the first Midnight Mulligan (54:29) and lock in with Steve to finally see the film Dredd (65:10).
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Thinks His Character Speaks "Far Too Much" In The Series

Boba Fett is a bounty hunter of very few words, or at least he was before The Book of Boba Fett. Despite featuring in both Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, Boba Fett famously had a very minimal amount of screentime and only a grand total of six lines of dialogue (one of those being a scream as he plummets to his, at the time, apparent demise).
Rolling Stone

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Recap: The Crossover Strikes Back

A review of this week’s The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of the Mandalorian,” coming up just as soon as I open a petting zoo… We have to start by acknowledging that calling this an episode of The Book of Boba Fett feels like a stretch. Yes, Fennec Shand pops up at the very end. But for nearly all of its running time, this is basically The Mandalorian Season Two and a Half — a chance to catch up with Mando, see how he’s doing without his adorable pal Grogu, and just enjoy him in action. It’s almost the inverse...
aiptcomics

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 ‘Recap/Review

Last week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett concluded with Fett and Fennec Shand in the crosshairs of Jabba’s twin cousins. Meanwhile, our journey through Fett’s past showed us how he became a fully initiated member of a Tusken Raider tribe. He also managed to completely humiliate the Pyke Syndicate by orchestrating a successful/awesome train heist.
Vulture

The Book of Boba Fett Recap: Wookiee Gone Wild!

“Let the wookiee win,” C3-PO famously advised R2-D2 as the latter threatened to beat Chewbacca at a game of holochess. Though Chewbacca’s anger didn’t look like it should be taken lightly, he never really seemed like the sort of wookiee who would tear the arms out of the sockets of his opponents. Half-collie, half oversize teddy bear, Chewbacca looked cuddly even in the midst of battle. The same can’t be said of Krrsantan, the wookiee assassin who tears Boba Fett out of the tank where he sleeps (and dreams a series of flashbacks that fill in his backstory), nearly kills him, then fights off seemingly everyone who lives in what used to be Jabba’s palace before getting dropped in the vacant (for now) rancor pit. Wookiees: Don’t take them lightly, especially when they’re getting paid to kill you.
TVOvermind

The Book of Boba Fett: “The Streets of Mos Espa” Recap

It pains me to say this, but Boba Fett’s story is starting to feel like a cross between a science fiction story, a soap opera, and The Godfather. There’s nothing wrong with the content since it’s bringing a very respected and favored character to the fans in a new way that people might not have expected, but how things are being put together almost feels a little too dramatic at times, as though too much is being revealed about characters and species that hadn’t been revealed in the past. But then again, it’s hard to fault anything that’s being done since it is granting the story, and the Star Wars universe, a little more depth as things go along. One painfully obvious thing is that Boba Fett is getting far less respect as a Daimyo than he did as a bounty hunter, which is inspiring multiple enemies to treat him far more shabbily than they might have had he taken up his old trade. But the truth is that Fett has changed in a big way, as is evidenced by how he deals with people and the dreams he continues to have.
Collider

10 Characters Most Likely to Appear in The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett has seen three out of its seven-episode season on Disney+. We have already been introduced to a wide range of characters, but fans can’t help but get excited about who may pop up in this new episodic adventure. Since The Book of Boba Fett...
depauliaonline.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett:’ A riveting story of the famed character

“The Book of Boba Fett” has proven to be a riveting show since its premiere on Dec. 29. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their respective roles from “The Mandalorian” as now crime lord Boba Fett and assassin Fennec Shand. Executive producers of “The Mandalorian,” Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, are also getting both old and new viewers alike ready and excited to know more about “The Book of Boba Fett,” along with director Robert Rodriguez.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Chapter 3 Concept Art Spotlights Black Krrsantan, The Pykes, And More

The third episode of The Book of Boba Fett hit Disney+ this past Wednesday, and although "The Streets of Mos Espa" seemingly proved to be the most divisive installment in the Star Wars series so far, there were some standout moments. Now, Lucasfilm has officially released some of the concept art that was highlighted during the end credits.
SuperHeroHype

The Book of Boba Fett Debuts a Poster For Danny Trejo’s Rancor Trainer

The Book of Boba Fett Debuts a Poster For Danny Trejo’s Rancor Trainer. “Rancor are emotionally complex creatures.” That was one of the revelations made by Danny Trejo’s Rancor trainer in The Book of Boba Fett episode 3. He had quite a bit of information about Rancors that we’ve never heard before. Regardless, the Rancor trainer never bothered to share his name with his new boss, Boba Fett. That said, it was inevitable that Trejo would appear in the newest Robert Rodriguez project, since they have collaborated many times before. And now it’s time for a closer look at the Rancor trainer.
/Film

The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 4 Teases Return Of A Familiar Character

The fourth episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" has arrived on Disney+, and "The Gathering Storm" certainly sets the stage for a major confrontation between the titular bounty huter and the Pyke Syndicate. Now that the flashbacks brought upon by Boba Fett's healing sessions in the bacta tank seem to have concluded, the focus is squarely on the present day story. In fact, if the ending of this episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" is any indicator, it (literally) sounds like the series might be circling back for a little crossover with the character who helped bring the notorious bounty hunter back into the "Star Wars" universe.
