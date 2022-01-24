ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

By Aimee Picchi
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fLiV_0duCPXfG00

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But as this tax season opens on January 24, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.

Treasury Department officials warned on Monday that this year's tax season will be a challenge once the IRS starts processing returns on January 24. That's largely due to the IRS' sizable backlog of returns from 2021. As of December 23, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns — a significant reduction from a backlog of 30 million in May, but far higher than the 1 million unprocessed returns that is more typical around the start of tax season.

That may make taxpayers nervous about delays in 2022, but most Americans should get their refunds within 21 days of filing, the IRS said earlier this month — with some caveats.

For instance, errors like math problems or incorrectly stating how much you received from the advanced Child Tax Credit payments could get your tax return flagged, leading to delays of weeks or even months.

In the meantime, tax experts say there are some steps taxpayers can take to help ensure a quick tax refund, which is even more important this year given that the IRS is starting with a backlog. On Wednesday, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins issued a report to Congress that warned she is "deeply concerned about the upcoming filing season" given the backlog, among other issues.

"The first thing you know if you are going to cook a meal, you have to have the kitchen cleaned up from the last meal," said Mark W. Everson, vice chairman at Alliantgroup and former Commissioner of the IRS. "It just snowballs into a terrible situation."

Delays in processing tax returns count as one of the agency's most pressing problems, Collins said in her report, which described an agency in crisis.

"Weeks and weeks" of IRS delays

Although the IRS says most refunds will be sent within 21 days, experts warn that delays are likely, noting that the agency is still working through 2020 tax returns.

During the 2020 budget year, the IRS processed more than 240 million tax returns and issued roughly $736 billion in refunds, including $268 billion in federal stimulus payments, according to the latest IRS data. Over that period roughly 60 million people called or visited an IRS office.

Donald Williamson, an accounting and taxation professor at American University in Washington, said he expects "weeks and weeks" of IRS delays in 2022. "My advice in 2022 is file early, get started tomorrow and try to put your taxes together with a qualified professional."

Compounding the challenge, tax preparers told CBS MoneyWatch that it remains hard to reach IRS personnel on the phone. The IRS answered only about 1 in 9 taxpayer calls during fiscal year 2021, Collins reported. "Many taxpayers are not getting answers to their questions and are frustrated," she noted.

"Back in the old days, you'd wait 5-10 minutes and get an IRS agent on the phone," said Christian Cyr, a CPA and president and chief investment officer at Cyr Financial. But now, he said, his CPAs have waited hours to speak with an IRS employee, with no guarantee of ever reaching one.

Ensuring smooth tax filing comes with a lot on the line, given that the average refund last year was about $2,800. Below are tips from tax experts and the IRS on how to get a tax refund within 21 days of filing.

File electronically

This is a step the IRS is strongly urging this year. Although some people may simply like filing paper returns — and others may have no choice — the agency says that taxpayers who file electronically are more likely to have their returns processed quickly.

That's because the IRS relies on computers to electronically process filed returns, while paper returns must be handled by human employees. In the early days of the pandemic, the IRS shut its offices and employees stopped opening mail — delaying processing of paper returns.

Even aside from employee strains due to the pandemic, the IRS' staffing hasn't kept up with population growth. The agency's workforce is now the same size it was in 1970, despite the population growing by 60%. That means fewer workers to handle a greater volume of returns.

About 10 million people filed paper returns last year, or about 7% of the 148 million returns filed in 2021, according to data from the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Tax experts urge people to join the roughly 138 million taxpayers who are already using e-filing.

"Paper is the IRS's Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it," National Taxpayer Advocate Collins said on Wednesday.

Get your refund via direct deposit

The IRS also recommends that taxpayers arrange to get their refunds by direct deposit. The agency says the fastest way to get your money is to use the combination of e-filing with direct deposit, which sends the money into your bank account.

About 95 million people received refunds last year, with about 87 million of them opting for direct deposit. Most taxpayers who file electronically and choose direct deposit will get their refund within 21 days, assuming there are no problems with the return, according to the IRS.

Don't guesstimate

The IRS checks its data against the figures taxpayers detail on their returns. If there's a discrepancy — say your W2 shows that you earned $60,000, but you write on the return that you earned $58,000 — the return is flagged for manual review by an employee.

Once that happens, it's likely your tax return will face a delay of weeks or even months. That's why tax experts advise people to check forms carefully to ensure they're reporting data accurately. Filling out your tax return shouldn't rely on "word of mouth or the honor system," Cyr said. "I guarantee that will cause delays."

Save IRS letters about stimulus, CTC

Along those lines, the IRS is sending letters this month to taxpayers who received the third federal stimulus check in 2021, as well as the advanced Child Tax Credit payments.

These letters will inform each taxpayer what they received through these programs in 2021 — they are important documents to hold onto because you'll want to refer to those amounts when filling out your tax return.

A major reason tax returns were delayed in 2021 was because taxpayers made mistakes in reporting their 2020 stimulus payment amounts on their returns, resulting in their tax filings getting flagged for manual review.

"Don't have any problems that are caused from your own negligence," Everson advised.

The IRS will send two letters:

  • Letter 6419 — informing taxpayers of their advance CTC payments. The agency began sending these letters in December and will continue to do so in January.
  • Letter 6475 — about the third stimulus check. That letter will be sent in late January.

Keep both of these letters and refer to them when you complete your tax return, tax experts said.

You may face a delay if you claim these tax credits

There are a couple of issues that could cause delays, even if you do everything correctly.

The IRS notes that it can't issue a refund that involves the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Child Tax Credit before mid-February. "The law provides this additional time to help the IRS stop fraudulent refunds from being issued," the agency said this week.

That means if you file as soon as possible on January 24, you still might not receive a refund within the 21-day timeframe if your tax return involves either of those tax credits.

The reason relates to a 2015 law that slows refunds for people who claim these credits, which was designed as a measure to combat fraudsters who rely on identity theft to grab taxpayer's refunds.

—With reporting by the Associated Press.

Comments / 104

Don Towery
2d ago

The IRS is quick to take taxpayers money, but slow to payback what they overcharged. Corporations never pay taxes, and receive large amounts of taxpayer funds in subsidies. It isn't rocket science to see what's really going on.

Reply(7)
46
Not today
1d ago

if you pay the IRS late they will charge late fees and interest, shouldn't we the payers collect from them also the interest and penalty 🤔

Reply(2)
19
Paula Clemons
2d ago

I filed March 12th 2021 and still haven't got my taxes Back I'd sure like to know what's going on I'm not filing this year til I get what's owed to me!!!

Reply(2)
13
Related
CNET

3 benefits to setting up direct deposit with the IRS this year

Now that tax season is here, you should consider setting up direct deposit with the IRS, even if you're not planning to file until after the April 18 deadline (or later if you're filing an extension). Not only can this help you get your tax refund much quicker, but it will also help you get any other money owed to you faster, including child tax credit money.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Law#Americans#Treasury Department#Child Tax Credit#Congress#Alliantgroup
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my tax refund be released?

Tax season began this week on Monday, and millions of Americans have prepared their tax returns for the IRS to get their refunds as fast as possible. Many people want to know when they will see their refunds. Others want to know how much they can expect. Here is everything...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Still no fourth stimulus check, but there’s a new tax rebate you need to know about

This year’s tax season began in the US on Monday, January 24 — the date when the IRS formally began the process of accepting and processing returns for the tax year 2021. Once again, there are a slew of credits and other important facts to be aware of thanks to all the stimulus checks that went out last year. Two of the most important are the child tax credit and the Recovery Rebate Credit.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Tax Refund Cash Advance Emergency Loans: Pros and Cons

Are you anxiously awaiting your tax refund because you have some pressing bills to pay? You might want to consider getting a tax refund cash advance emergency loan to help pay the bills. Article continues below advertisement. Tax refund advances allow you to access your refund early, without having to...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: An IRS Expert’s Tips on How to Claim Back Thousands

As the 2022 Tax Season officially begins, an IRS expert is sharing some tips on how taxpayers may claim back thousands of dollars while filing. During a recent interview with The Sun, Ken Corbin, the IRS’ first Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer revealed that the new stimulus and tax credit payments make it tricky for taxpayers to file their 2022 tax returns this year. “Our goal is to provide information for the 2022 filing season to help people accurately complete their tax return; answer tax software questions; or provide information to a tax professional when filing.”
INCOME TAX
fox10phoenix.com

Expecting a 2022 tax refund? Tips for getting your money back faster

WASHINGTON - The 2022 tax season is officially underway, and the IRS has a few tips for Americans looking to get their tax refund as quickly as possible. While the IRS is facing a "challenging" tax season that promises to bring complications and potential delays for taxpayers as the agency wades through a deluge of unprocessed paper returns, there are some steps that taxpayers can take in order to get their money back faster.
WASHINGTON, DC
KSLA

Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS

(KSLA) — Check your mailbox for these two letters that taxpayers should not toss. The federal income tax season began Monday, Jan. 24 with the IRS reminding taxpayers to be sure their stimulus payment and advance child tax credit information is accurate. You can do so by looking out...
INCOME TAX
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Do You Have Your IRS Letter 6419 For Filing Your Taxes?

Prople didn’t opt out of advance payments received half of their money in 2021, and those who unenrolled from advance payments can both receive their remaining expanded child tax credit money after filing their 2021 taxes, but you need the IRS Letter  which the IRS sent out in late December and will continue to send […]
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: You’ll Need These Documents to Maximize Your Refund

Tax season officially starts tomorrow, January 24th. In the coming weeks, millions of Americans will begin getting their information together to file their taxes. Many of those will be hoping for a hefty refund from the government. Those who hope to get the most out of their tax returns need to be sure to have the proper documents before filing.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season Begins Today: How to Get Faster Refund

It’s that time of year again! Tax season has officially arrived and though we don’t like doing it, it’s kind of required. But don’t fear, Outsiders. While we know it’s a pain, many people can expect a refund this year. And we have the details about how to get a faster refund to kick off the year with a bit of extra cash in your wallet.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Millions of Americans Can Claim More Stimulus Money Starting Today

Millions of Americans are owed stimulus money from last year. Today, it becomes possible to claim those unpaid funds. Some Americans did not receive their entire coronavirus stimulus payment from 2021. Parents received only half of the expanded Child Tax Credit authorized in the 2021 coronavirus relief bill. The remaining...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Don't sleep on these 13 credits and deductions when filing your taxes this year

Tax season has officially started, and as you prepare, don't overlook tax deductions and credits you might be able to claim. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
99K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy