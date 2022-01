The Santa Monica College (SMC) Emeritus Art Gallery will present “Painting Over the Pandemic,” a special exhibition of works by Emeritus painters organized in collaboration with drawing and painting instructor Adam Harrison. The title of the exhibition alludes to the context in which the collection of works was produced and can be read as “painting over the course of the pandemic,” or as “covering it up with paint.” While some of the exhibit’s paintings reference the various physical and emotional ramifications of the recent period, others are more abstract meditations on healing, space, and time. The exhibition will be presented online at smc.edu/emeritusgallery.

