This Snowpiercer review contains spoilers. One of the strongest features of Snowpiercer is the show’s ability to figure out ways to create claustrophobia. Granted, that’s easy on a train; it’s not exactly the sort of environment in which you can spread out and social distance from your neighbors. On the last train, however, that situation is even more dire, especially if you’re in third class or stuck in the tail. The people on board Snowpiercer toil away elbow to elbow with their fellows, making clothes, breaking up ice, cooking and growing food, even entertaining in the club car. There’s not a space to be alone, unless you’re the leader of the anti-Wilford resistance, and that means you’re alone in a room the size and temperature of a meat locker.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO