That time Betty White stood up for a Black dancer -- and the impact it has had since

Take a look at legendary actress and TV’s Golden Girl Betty White’s groundbreaking career, and the impact she had on film, television, and the world after her passing. “The world looks different now,” said actor Ryan Reynolds after the world was saddened by the passing of iconic and widely-loved actress Betty White, who died on Friday December 31, 2021, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. The news brought forth a wave of posts in tribute to her prolific, decade-spanning career from many celebrities who worked with her over the years. Some of these included Sandra Bullock and Ryan Renolds, who starred with her in “The Proposal,” Don Cheadle who was one of her co-stars on “The Golden Palace,” and other celebrities including Jamie Lee-Curtis, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share her condolences saying, “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her…I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”
Comments / 0