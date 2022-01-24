The Metabolic Interactions That Make Pancreatic Tumor Cells Grow

Cancer is one of the most fatal diseases globally. It can affect every type of tissue, while one of the most dramatic nightmares of women is triple-negative breast cancer. It became an aggressive enemy differing from other types of invasive breast cancers. It grows and spreads fast, and there are limited treatment options. As an effect, the prognosis of the successful treatment is still too low and needs novel solutions. There are some anticancer drugs, and one of them is a relatively new drug – olaparib. However, despite its effectiveness, it is still too far from expectations. Facing this mystery, researchers from the Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences led by prof. Robert Holyst presented the correlation between the drug and the particular proteins.

