The Metabolic Interactions That Make Pancreatic Tumor Cells Grow

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), cancer with a high mortality rate and the highest rate of KRAS mutation, reportedly internalizes proteins via macropinocytosis to adapt to low amino acid levels in the tumor microenvironment. Here, we aimed to identify a key regulator of macropinocytosis for the survival of tumor cells in a low amino acid environment in PDAC. FYVE, RhoGEF, and PH domain-containing protein 6 (FGD6) were identified as key regulators of macropinocytosis. FGD6 promoted PDAC cell proliferation, macropinocytosis, and tumor growth both in vitro and in vivo. The macropinocytosis level was decreased with FGD6 knockdown in PDAC cell lines. Moreover, FGD6 promoted macropinocytosis by participating in the trans-Golgi network and enhancing the membrane localization of growth factor receptors, especially the TGF-beta receptor. TGF-beta enhanced macropinocytosis in PDAC cells. Additionally, YAP nuclear translocation induced by a low amino acid tumor environment initiated FGD6 expression by coactivation with YY1. Clinical data analysis based on TCGA and GEO datasets showed that FGD6 expression was upregulated in PDAC tissue, and high FGD6 expression was correlated with poor prognosis in patients with PDAC. In tumor tissue from KrasG12D/+/Trp53R172H/âˆ’/Pdx1-Cre (KPC) mice, FGD6 expression escalated during PDAC development. Our results uncover a previously unappreciated mechanism of macropinocytosis in PDAC. Strategies to target FGD6 and growth factors membrane localization might be developed for the treatment of PDAC.
