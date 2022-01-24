ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Sixers have made Ben Simmons trade offers to both Hawks, Kings

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dUlL_0duCHnYK00
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Philadelphia 76ers are figuring out how to best handle the Ben Simmons saga as the Feb. 10 trade deadline looms. It is no secret the Sixers want a king’s ransom for Simmons, and they intend to stand firm on that stance.

Philadelphia wants a top-25 player to pair with Joel Embiid and continue its push for a title while Embiid is upright. The Sixers would rather wait to move Simmons in the offseason for James Harden, but they have made some trade offers to try to win now.

Per Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sixers have reached out to both the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings on a Simmons deal.

Per Charania and Amick:

In return for Simmons, the 76ers have wanted a top-level All-Star or a package featuring a bevy of first-round draft picks for Simmons.

For Simmons, the 76ers have asked the Kings for guard Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks, and asked for a package around John Collins and multiple first-round picks from the Hawks along with Atlanta taking on Tobias Harris, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Kings do not plan to move De’Aaron Fox or Haliburton and want to build around them.

The Sixers have been looking for the right pieces to put around Embiid. When it comes to Sacramento, Haliburton would probably be a better fit than Fox. Collins is an interesting fit due to his elite athleticism and his ability to defend and knock down jumpers.

The Simmons saga is not going to end any time soon. At this point, the Sixers will have to decide to wait until the offseason if they believe they can get the value they believe they can get in return for Simmons. If Harden is in play, Philadelphia will have to make a run at him. It’s a no-brainer at that point.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 3

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts The Philadelphia 76ers After Reports That They Want James Harden For Ben Simmons: "The Simmons Reports Are Becoming More and More Ludicrous. Philly Has No Leverage, He Is Legit Damaged As A Trade Asset."

The rumors about potential trades involving Ben Simmons continue to come out with regularity as the Sixers try to get as much value as they can in return for the Australian. The latest update is from Shams Charania, who has revealed that Philly is willing to wait till the offseason to trade Simmons in hope of possibly landing James Harden or a superstar of that caliber.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers may deal Ben Simmons in season; Rockets open to Russ Westbrook reunion

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Yardbarker

Hawks Report: More details emerge regarding potential blockbuster trade with the 76ers

We are just over two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and the Hawks are one of many teams linked to several rumors. Atlanta’s general manager Travis Schlenk has made it clear the lead-up to the deadline will affect his decision, and the Hawks have responded. The team is winners of four straight, and it seems trading Cam Reddish has had an addition by subtraction effect on the Hawks’ play.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trades: 3 Julius Randle trades to help the Knicks

The New York Knicks are not living up to expectations this season. After being the fourth seed in the East last year, they look like they could struggle to make the playoffs at all this year. Thief offseason acquisitions haven’t panned out as well as they might have hoped, but...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Hawks Trade Gives Boston Its Third Star

It was another poor start for the Boston Celtics but things appear to be turning around a little bit as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Now, the team sits with a 25-24 record but still ranks just ninth in the Eastern Conference with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shouldering a heavy load.
NBA
CBS Sports

Three moves the 76ers could make before NBA trade deadline that don't include Ben Simmons

The biggest question across the NBA leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 10 is if the Philadelphia 76ers are (finally) going to trade malcontent All-Star forward Ben Simmons, or if the standoff between Simmons and the Sixers will continue into the offseason. Simmons hasn't played in a single game for Philadelphia this season after requesting a trade over the summer, but the Sixers want to make sure that they get good value back whenever they ultimately move the former top overall pick.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Athletic#The Atlanta Hawks#The Sacramento Kings#Sixers Wire
CBS Sports

No matter how badly the 76ers might want James Harden, actually completing a deal would be extremely difficult

Let's abandon reality for a second. Pretend for a moment that the Brooklyn Nets are smitten with Ben Simmons. Pretend for a moment that James Harden did not reportedly voice his preference to join those Nets over the Philadelphia 76ers, that he is not currently part of the most talented team in the NBA and playing in its biggest market, and that he truly views the 76ers as his ideal team from the summer of 2022 on.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers prefer to deal Ben Simmons in offseason; Celtics put Al Horford on block

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers may deal Ben Simmons in summer; Mavericks linked to Grant, Collins

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline: Lakers, 76ers among five most interesting teams to watch ahead of Feb. 10

We're just a little over two weeks away from the 2022 NBA trade deadline, and there's been no shortage of rumors to keep us occupied until deals actually start happening. With the race to the NBA Finals as open as ever this season, there could be a big portion of the league looking to improve their roster with a trade. Even teams like the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, who currently sit atop the rankings in both conferences, could look to make minor tweaks to best position themselves before the playoffs start.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Sixers Eyeing James Harden Sign & Trade Using Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers still need to make a move involving NBA All-Star Ben Simmons as the trade deadline approaches. There’s a growing chance that nothing ends up getting done until the offseason, however. It’s clear the Sixers have high aspirations when it comes to the main player they receive...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers prefer to wait for James Harden trade over deadline Ben Simmons deal

Two weeks and change stand between the Sixers and the 2022 NBA trade deadline, and signs continue to point to the Sixers holding onto Ben Simmons until at least next offseason. A new report from Sam Amick and Shams Charania at The Athletic suggests there's a well-known star on their minds as they prepare to ship Simmons off in a summertime deal: Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, who the Sixers missed out on acquiring once already.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Podcast: Would the Kings be a good trade partner for Ben Simmons?

The trade deadline is less than three weeks away, and Ben Simmons is the hot topic ahead of the deadline. New angles of a Philadelphia 76ers trade involving Simmons have also evolved to possibly including Tobias Harris as well?. Of all the teams that remain interested in the All-NBA defender,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy