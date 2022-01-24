Report: Sixers have made Ben Simmons trade offers to both Hawks, Kings

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Philadelphia 76ers are figuring out how to best handle the Ben Simmons saga as the Feb. 10 trade deadline looms. It is no secret the Sixers want a king’s ransom for Simmons, and they intend to stand firm on that stance.

Philadelphia wants a top-25 player to pair with Joel Embiid and continue its push for a title while Embiid is upright. The Sixers would rather wait to move Simmons in the offseason for James Harden, but they have made some trade offers to try to win now.

Per Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sixers have reached out to both the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings on a Simmons deal.

Per Charania and Amick:

In return for Simmons, the 76ers have wanted a top-level All-Star or a package featuring a bevy of first-round draft picks for Simmons. For Simmons, the 76ers have asked the Kings for guard Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks, and asked for a package around John Collins and multiple first-round picks from the Hawks along with Atlanta taking on Tobias Harris, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Kings do not plan to move De’Aaron Fox or Haliburton and want to build around them.

The Sixers have been looking for the right pieces to put around Embiid. When it comes to Sacramento, Haliburton would probably be a better fit than Fox. Collins is an interesting fit due to his elite athleticism and his ability to defend and knock down jumpers.

The Simmons saga is not going to end any time soon. At this point, the Sixers will have to decide to wait until the offseason if they believe they can get the value they believe they can get in return for Simmons. If Harden is in play, Philadelphia will have to make a run at him. It’s a no-brainer at that point.

