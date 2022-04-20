ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League's best goalkeepers - ranked

By 90min
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best goalkeepers in the Premier League -...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'In England you can sleep and finish in the relegation zone or out of Europe': Antonio Conte says Man United's 'strange' season is proof of the Premier League's quality and the size of the task facing Erik ten Hag

Antonio Conte has suggested that Manchester United's 'strange' decline this season is proof of the task Erik ten Hag faces at Old Trafford. United appointed the Dutchman on Thursday following a difficult year under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. It comes after they finished second last season and then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
David Raya
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goalkeepers#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

EA Sports completely exclude Chelsea players from their Premier League Team of the Season shortlist... with no special Blues releases on their Ultimate Team platform since Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

EA Sports have completely left out Chelsea players from their Premier League Team of the Season shortlist. Fans around the world can now cast their votes for their best Premier League XI of the season, with the team announced and released in-game at 6pm on 6 May. But no member...
UEFA
90min

90min

336
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy