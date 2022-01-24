ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulshear, TX

Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including Texas Children's Pediatrics Fulshear renovations

By Holly Galvan
 2 days ago
Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy. The following projects have been filed in the past week through the Texas Department of Licensing...

