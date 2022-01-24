Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including Texas Children's Pediatrics Fulshear renovations

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Houston Methodist Sugar Land...
Twin Eagle Resource Management LLC will soon occupy 10,853 square feet of space on the fifth floor of City Place 1, according to a Jan. 5 news release. Headquartered in Houston, Twin Eagle Resource Management LLC is a leading energy marketer and operator of midstream and logistics assets, and is expected to move into its new space at 1700 City Plaza Drive, Spring, by May. 713-341-7324. www.twineagle.com.
Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 26. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 24-25. Central Texas. Once fully operational, Dave Greeley, principal at Team Orbis and project consultant for The Pitch, said he hopes...
The number of homes starting construction each quarter within Willis ISD’s boundaries has surged by 600% over the last four years as of the third quarter of 2021, according to Zonda, a housing market research firm. In addition, a spring 2021 study for WISD by demographics firm Population and...
The first residents of Fidelis Cypresswood are expected to begin moving in within the first quarter of 2022 as construction continues on the new luxury apartment community in Spring, according to a Jan. 12 news release. The community began preleasing last fall. Located at 708 E. Cypresswood Drive, Fidelis Cypresswood...
A 200-acre Clear Lake project that began as stormwater detention at a former golf course has since evolved into both flood-mitigation structures and a local recreation destination. The remaining two sections of the five-phase nonprofit project, known as Exploration Green, are set to be complete by the end of 2022.
One of the last parcels of land slated for single-family homes in The Woodlands will include 25 multimillion-dollar houses on Aria Isle in the East Shore community, developers The Howard Hughes Corp. announced in late 2021. Work on the project was expected to begin in January, said Jim Carman, president...
The future of The Woodlands Township's One Water Task Force, which was originally formed by the board of directors as a drainage task force in 2016, is uncertain after discussion on extending its term was tabled at a Jan. 26 meeting.
Sienna, the 10,000-acre master-planned Fort Bend community, will not only be celebrating some important milestones but will also be experiencing significant development in 2022. In 2022, Sienna will celebrate 25 years of home sales. This comes as the community now houses approximately 25,000 residents, up from 13,721 as of 2010,...
Houston City Council met Jan. 26 to pass two ordinances pertaining to the reconstruction and leasing for a navigation center in the Fifth Ward that proponents said will help people transition out of homelessness. The ordinances—both of which passed with a 12-4 vote—approved the funding for the city’s portion of...
RVision Homes has broken ground on Magnolia Office Park, which is located on Nichols Sawmill Road just north of Magnolia Junior High School. The office complex will feature 12 free-standing office buildings for attorneys, insurance agents, medical practitioners and other uses. Construction on the office buildings is expected to begin...
Construction began in October for the city of Conroe’s $98 million Hyatt Regency Conroe and Convention Center, which is projected to open in the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, a new building to house the Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center received funding approval in December. According to city information, the new 87,000-square-foot center will be advertised for bids in February.
The Houston City Council will consider approving a proposed historical district near Rice Military following a public hearing slated for 9 a.m. Jan. 26. The process of creating the Brunner-Harmonium Historic District has been playing out since 2020, when property owners petitioned for its creation. However, plans hit a snag...
Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 24. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 21-24. Dallas-Fort Worth. A number of development projects are underway across US 75 in Plano with a goal of making the...
Land has been cleared for the first segment of the two-lane Woodtrace Boulevard extension, said Michael Rusk, transportation vice president with LJA Engineering, the firm selected for the project. The Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District announced in April that Woodtrace will eventually connect Hwy. 249 to FM 2978. The segment underway spans from FM 2978 to Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Rusk said a contract for earth work is slated to be sent for bids in January followed by contracts likely later this year to build a Dry Creek bridge and pave the road, which is anticipated to open in 2024.
The construction of several major transportation projects in Kingwood, Humble and Atascocita is either underway or set to kick off in 2022 with the goal of improving mobility and safety in the affected areas. In Kingwood, a roughly $55 million project to expand Northpark Drive from four to six lanes...
Möge Tee held its grand opening at 29040 Hwy. 290 Suite A01, Cypress, on Jan. 15. The tea shop offers a variety of teas, toppings and add-ins as well as dorayaki and soufflés. The franchise has over 300 stores worldwide, four of which are in Texas. 832-334-5658. www.mogeteeusa.com.
Veterans in the Magnolia community are working to restart a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Magnolia. Harold Reed, a Magnolia resident and commander of the Grimes County VFW, said Magnolia previously had a VFW post that closed in the late 1980s or early 1990s. Reed said veterans in Magnolia must travel to posts in Conroe, The Woodlands, Tomball or Navasota.
Oak Ridge North City Council unanimously agreed to move the city’s police department to the future public works facility during its regular Jan. 24 meeting. The police department will be included in the design process for the public works facility, which is nearing an initial review session with engineers, according to the city.
Early voting locations in Fort Bend County for the March primary elections have officially been approved. The locations and times were unanimously approved at the Jan. 25 Fort Bend County Commissioners Court meeting. The last day to register to vote in the primaries is Jan. 31, with early voting starting on Feb. 14 and ending Feb. 25. Election day is March 1. The early voting locations that were approved consist of the following.
