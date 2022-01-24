Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including Texas Children's Pediatrics Fulshear renovations

Land has been cleared for the first segment of the two-lane Woodtrace Boulevard extension, said Michael Rusk, transportation vice president with LJA Engineering, the firm selected for the project. The Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District announced in April that Woodtrace will eventually connect Hwy. 249 to FM 2978. The segment underway spans from FM 2978 to Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Rusk said a contract for earth work is slated to be sent for bids in January followed by contracts likely later this year to build a Dry Creek bridge and pave the road, which is anticipated to open in 2024.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO