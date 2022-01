DENVER (CBS4) – As anti-Semitism rises throughout the country, Colorado’s Jewish community is witnessing hate speech in their own neighborhoods. Hurtful flyers have recently been distributed throughout the Denver metro area from a group familiar to anti-Semitic groups. “Anti-Semitism numbers are out the roof here in Colorado. Last year was the second highest, just one more than it had been the year before, of hate crimes against Jewish people,” said Scott Levin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League. (credit: CBS) Levin says he’s familiar with the group responsible. They’ve spread hate through Colorado before. The ADL has been in touch with local police...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO