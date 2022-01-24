Brittney Mahomes sprays champagne into the crowd after epic Chiefs victory

The sports world was treated to back-to-back amazing divisional round playoff games on Sunday with both ending in epic fashion. After the conclusion of the Chiefs' OT win over the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes' fiancé Brittany, sprayed a bottle of champagne from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium into the crowd.

In a video, captured by Patrick's brother Jackson, Matthews can be seen out the window of her suite, shaking, then spraying champagne on fans after the Chiefs were able to win off of Mahomes' 8-yard touchdown toss to Travis Kelce.

The caption of the video reads, "Chiefs Kingdom, YALL ROCK #nextround,” Matthews captioned the video on Instagram.

In the last minutes of the Bills-Chiefs thrilling AFC Divisional Round, Josh Allen connected with receiver Gabriel Davis for a touchdown, giving Buffalo a 36-33 lead. Mahomes then somehow fired off two passes to move the Chiefs into field goal range to tie the game. The Chiefs then got the ball first in overtime and had a walk-off touchdown to head to the conference championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"To be in this moment against that team and to make a play to walk off at Arrowhead … I’ll remember that the rest of my life, I’ll remember it forever,” Mahomes said postgame."

Next Sunday will be Kansas City's fourth-straight AFC Championship game appearance against a Bengals team who stunned the No. 1 seed Titans. If they can somehow punch their to ticket to L.A. Matthews may need to bring out more champagne.

