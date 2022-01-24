ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brittney Mahomes sprays champagne into the crowd after epic Chiefs victory

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmz3r_0duC6l8q00

The sports world was treated to back-to-back amazing divisional round playoff games on Sunday with both ending in epic fashion. After the conclusion of the Chiefs' OT win over the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes' fiancé Brittany, sprayed a bottle of champagne from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium into the crowd.

In a video, captured by Patrick's brother Jackson, Matthews can be seen out the window of her suite, shaking, then spraying champagne on fans after the Chiefs were able to win off of Mahomes' 8-yard touchdown toss to Travis Kelce.

The caption of the video reads, "Chiefs Kingdom, YALL ROCK #nextround,” Matthews captioned the video on Instagram.

In the last minutes of the Bills-Chiefs thrilling AFC Divisional Round, Josh Allen connected with receiver Gabriel Davis for a touchdown, giving Buffalo a 36-33 lead. Mahomes then somehow fired off two passes to move the Chiefs into field goal range to tie the game. The Chiefs then got the ball first in overtime and had a walk-off touchdown to head to the conference championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"To be in this moment against that team and to make a play to walk off at Arrowhead … I’ll remember that the rest of my life, I’ll remember it forever,” Mahomes said postgame."

Next Sunday will be Kansas City's fourth-straight AFC Championship game appearance against a Bengals team who stunned the No. 1 seed Titans. If they can somehow punch their to ticket to L.A. Matthews may need to bring out more champagne.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes had classy move after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on a show for fans in their Divisional Round overtime thriller on Sunday night, and the Kansas City Chiefs star had a great show of respect following his team’s victory. Allen threw what looked like the game-winning touchdown pass with 13 seconds left...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Fiancee Video

A video of Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ win at Arrowhead Stadium has gone viral on social media. The fiancee of the NFL superstar quarterback sprayed champagne over the seating section below her suite on Sunday night. The Chiefs toppled the Bills, 42-36,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Champagne#Titans#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Bills Chiefs#Afc Divisional Round#The Cincinnati Bengals#Arrowhead#Afc Championship#Twitter
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back next year after heartbreaking loss to Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills should expect to lose these three players in free agency this offseason. A season of great promise ended in total heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Buffalo was 13 seconds away from hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, their...
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Star receiver wants to sign with Chiefs this offseason

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of weapons to throw to. Come this offseason, he could be getting another one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is hoping to join Kansas City as a free agent and has expressed that desire. Wilson adds that Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last offseason after they offered him a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. Instead though, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen’s Surprising Admission

With most of the NFL world complaining about the league’s overtime rules following Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Bills game, it would be extremely understandable for Josh Allen to feel similarly. The Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36, in an overtime thriller in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night. Patrick...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

51K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy