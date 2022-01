Remote workers in Ohio might be getting a larger tax refund this year due to a loophole in a COVID-19 law that was passed in 2021. In the June 2021 budget bill, the General Assembly in Ohio included a law that helped out remote workers. The law states that people owe municipal income taxes to towns or cities, but only for the time that they spent working there. For those that work from home, they wouldn’t owe income taxes. Thus, workers would be owed a refund on all local taxes that were withheld by their employer.

